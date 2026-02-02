Globally Acclaimed Marketing Leader Joins Executive Team to Accelerate Brand and Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supergoop!, the SPF-first skincare brand known for making daily sun protection simple, effective, and enjoyable, today announced that Lauren Weinberg has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, effective February 2, 2026. Ms. Weinberg joins Supergoop!'s executive leadership team to oversee brand, social and growth marketing, product innovation, creative, consumer insights, strategic partnerships, and communications as the company continues to lead the category in making everyday sun protection better, fun, inclusive and high-performing.

Supergoop! Appoints Lauren Weinberg as Chief Marketing Officer.

Widely respected for her strategic vision and ability to scale modern, consumer-centric brands, Ms. Weinberg brings more than two decades of experience leading transformation across some of the world's most influential technology and consumer companies. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Peloton, where she led global brand and growth initiatives during a pivotal period of transition, helping sharpen strategy, improve efficiency, and drive meaningful business impact. Prior, she served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Square, where she played a key role in scaling the business internationally, launching its first global brand campaign, and supporting major acquisitions including Weebly and Afterpay. Earlier in her career, Ms. Weinberg held senior leadership roles at Yahoo, MTV, AOL, Nielsen, and comScore.

"Lauren is a world-class marketing leader with a rare ability to balance creativity, performance, and operational rigor," said Melis del Rey, Chief Executive Officer of Supergoop!. "As Supergoop! continues to grow and introduce millions of new consumers to SPF as a daily ritual, Lauren's leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our brand, deepening consumer connection, and fueling long-term demand."

"I've been a loyal Supergoop! user for years, so this role feels personal," said Ms. Weinberg. "The brand has done something extraordinary—it's made daily SPF something people actually want to use, and that's not a small thing when sunscreen is the one of the most effective ways to prevent skin cancer. I'm deeply grateful to Melis for this opportunity, and I'm excited to partner with the team to build on what's already an incredible foundation."

About Supergoop!

Supergoop! is an SPF-first skincare brand that makes daily sun protection simple, effective, and enjoyable, redefining how the world thinks about and wears sunscreen. Known for its feel-good, high-performance formulas designed for every skin type, tone, and lifestyle, Supergoop! makes sun protection easy to understand, effortless to wear, and enjoyable to use every single day. For more information, visit www.supergoop.com .

SOURCE Supergoop!