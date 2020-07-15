Supergum Group Offers PPE and Production Consultancy to Healthcare Providers & Governments

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Up on the COVID-19 pandemic, Governments are now recognizing the importance of establishing local production facilities for the ongoing large-scale manufacture of PPE, for use in healthcare and government facilities and for their populations. One factor in Israel's success in suppressing the first wave of the pandemic was the decision to request local manufacturers of high-quality PPE equipment to increase production, reduce dependency on inferior imported products in order to avoid shortages.

Three layer Surgical Face Mask "SAFETECH" produced by Impertech-Supergum to be purchased in millions by governments and Health-Ministries around the world. Highest protection level for medical & Civil against coronavirus COVID-19.

In March 2020, Israel's Health Ministry asked The Supergum Group, one of Israel's leading manufacturers of protective solutions for military, civilian and homeland security use to urgently supply 60 million disposable face masks for use in local hospitals. The company immediately opened additional production lines for 3 Ply face masks in order to meet the demand. Supergum is now offering its expertise to help manufacturers around the world adapt existing production lines to quickly produce large quantities of PPE.

In response to COVID-19, the Company has expanded its production of advanced PPE solutions, including anti-viral respiratory and surgical masks, protective suits and hoods with filters and ventilation for medical personnel, oxygen tents for home use, and even oxygen tents for Pets.

"Our company is proud to have been chosen by the Israeli government as the leading local supplier of 3 Ply face masks and other protection equipment," said Yaniv Haddad, CEO of the Supergum Group. "With the pandemic showing no signs of abating, we are ready to share our experience in establishing production lines with other countries, to help them become self-sufficient in these important products. In addition, we have stocked up a huge stock of certified masks and other Medical Anti-viral equipment, so we can help countries that find themselves in a sudden lack of equipment."

Established in 1956, the Supergum Group operates one of largest rubber, plastic, sealing, protective and CBRN product manufacturing facilities in the Middle East. Supergum is known for its advanced R&D and engineering capabilities, providing a one-stop-shop for product design, prototyping and mass production. The Supergum Group is ISO-9001, TS-16949, ISO 13485:2016, AS 9100D, ISO 14001:2016, ISO 45001:2018, NSF and IMOD certified.

Sales Contact: Mr. Asaf Hazut [email protected] +972 52 927 4662

General Contact: Noma Levovitz [email protected] +972 505 999 502

SOURCE The Supergum Group