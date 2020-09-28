Superhero Captain Compassion® Empowers Kids to Prevent Race-Based Bullying

After this summer's protests over racial discrimination and police brutality, many families and educators are seeking resources to help teach children the value of diverse, equitable, and inclusive communities. According to the United States Department of Education , although Black students make up 15 percent of student enrollment nationwide, 35 percent of Black students report being bullied or harassed on the basis of their race—more than any other racial group. Research also shows that one in five students report seeing hate-related graffiti at school. In response, bullying prevention superhero Captain Compassion and sidekick Kid Kinder ® are back to empower kids and adults to use their bystander power and provide guidance on how to recognize, report, and refuse race-based bullying.

"Children of color are especially vulnerable right now," says bullying prevention expert and campaign spokesperson Dr. Jasmine Williams. "With COVID-19 disproportionately impacting minority communities and with social media both elevating imagery of police brutality and providing a platform to target youth with hateful words and images, now is the time to empower our nation's youth to value diversity, activate their bystander power, and prioritize preventing bullying and harassment."

Captain Compassion has the power to inspire others to be kind and respectful in challenging situations. In this year's comics, she guides Kid Kinder after he's bullied in an online video game because of his race. Written in collaboration with Mahogany L. Browne, the author of Woke Baby, the story shows children and adults the impact of race-based bullying and how they can use their bystander power to address it.

CaptainCompassion.org, provides families and educators with free, approachable, and research-based bullying prevention tips and tactics, including engaging comics, a Decoder Wheel activity for kids, videos, downloadable posters, and more.

To read the comics, download the Decoder Wheel, and learn how you can activate your bystander power to prevent bullying, visit CaptainCompassion.org.

About Committee for Children

Committee for Children is a global nonprofit that has championed the safety and well-being of children through bullying prevention, child protection, and social-emotional learning (SEL) for more than 40 years. With a history of action and influence, we're known as a leader in social-emotional education and a force in advocacy, research, and innovation in the field. We take a comprehensive approach to SEL, promoting social-emotional well-being from birth to early adulthood—supporting not just classrooms, but entire communities. As our programs transform the lives of more than 16.5 million children per year, we rise to meet societal challenges to ensure children everywhere can thrive. Learn more at cfchildren.org.

Contacts: Shauna McBride, [email protected], 206-612-8718

M'Bilia Meekers, [email protected], 206-438-6541

SOURCE Committee for Children

Related Links

http://www.cfchildren.org

