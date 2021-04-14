Superior Access becomes bolt access

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Access Insurance Services, an online insurance wholesaler providing P&C insurance agents with access to an expansive range of product lines, markets and agency services, has rebranded to bolt access.

This rebrand aligns the bolt brand across the bolt solutions, agency, and wholesale businesses, and emphasize bolt's focus on technology and innovation to drive growth.

The global pandemic highlighted the importance of more digital sales capabilities for independent insurance agents. In a world where customers expect fast and easy service, the ability to quote and bind policies quickly is more important than ever before. bolt access gives boutique independent agencies the digital tools and enhanced access to markets they need to meet their customers' needs.

With 20% growth in new agencies and 35% year-over-year growth in new business premium, bolt access is one of the fastest growing digital market access providers for independent agents. Independent agents enjoy the freedom of owning their own business without volume or premium requirements and restrictions with bolt access supporting their success.

"We are really excited to be rebranding to bolt access as we continue to empower independent agents with the tools and support needed to thrive in today's digital world," said Eric White, bolt's Executive Vice President of Distribution. "This refresh helps to highlight our obsession with creating a best-in-class solution for independent agents. By pairing the bolt technology with our team of experts, we've created the highest-rated and one of the fastest-growing agency platforms available."

"bolt access' agent members are hardworking business owners who can keep our technology in their back pocket," White said. "We hope to broaden the potential of every independent agent, not just with additional market access, but with the speed and support to close business fast."

Agents can get started with bolt access today by visiting the newly rebranded website or calling 1-888-855-7247.

About bolt access

bolt access is an online insurance distributor that provides independent insurance agents with fast and immediate access to an expansive range of insurance carriers and agency services. Providing comprehensive quote and bind capabilities for personal, commercial, and specialty lines through an array of advanced online tools, bolt access is the resource of choice for thousands of independent agents.

