Superior Environmental Solutions Acquires ChemWorx

- Transaction Adds Chemical Cleaning and Fin Fan Foaming Offering to SES Industrial and Environmental Services Portfolio -

- Combination Will Provide Core Industrial Services to ChemWorx Customers in the Alabama, Tennessee, and Louisiana Markets -

- Represents SES's 6th Acquisition since May 2024 -

DECATUR, Ala., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Environmental Solutions ("SES"), an industrial and environmental services platform announced that it has acquired ChemWorx, a Decatur, Alabama–based provider of specialized chemical cleaning services. The transaction represents SES's 12th acquisition.

The addition of ChemWorx reflects SES's continued focus on expanding differentiated specialty services capabilities, including highly technical chemical cleaning expertise, as part of an integrated, customer-focused industrial services platform, while deepening its presence in attractive industrial regions across the Southeast.

The combined SES and ChemWorx will be able to provide core and specialty industrial services, including high-pressure water jetting, vacuum equipment services, automated services, tank cleaning, and other technical services to existing ChemWorx Customers, while maintaining the same reputation for safety and excellence.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Decatur, Alabama, ChemWorx is known for executing high-complexity chemical cleaning work that supports safe operations, uptime improvement, and improved reliability at customer facilities. The company provides services including heat exchanger and boiler chemical cleaning, fin fan foaming, chemical degassing and degreasing, and reactive and non-reactive chemistry applications to chemical, refining, and industrial customers across the Midwest, South, and Southeast. These capabilities enhance the performance, efficiency, and reliability of critical assets, such as heat exchangers, boilers, reactor jackets, and fin fans, and will be integrated into SES's broader industrial services offering.

John Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of SES, said, "ChemWorx adds a highly technical capability that we believe will further differentiate SES in the markets we serve. Their team has built strong customer relationships and a reputation for safe, high-quality execution. We're excited to welcome ChemWorx to SES as we continue investing in capability expansion and regional growth with support from Palladium."

John Hawkins and Jim Schexnayder, founders of ChemWorx, said, "We built ChemWorx by focusing on technical excellence, responsiveness, and safety. Joining SES gives our team additional resources and a broader platform to expand our reach while maintaining the high standards our customers expect. We're looking forward to the opportunities ahead."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL served as legal advisor to SES.

About Superior Environmental Solutions

Founded in 1999, Superior Environmental Solutions (SES) is a leading provider of mission-critical, non-discretionary, environmental and industrial services, including high-pressure water jetting, vacuum equipment services, waste management, specialized tank cleaning, and other technical services. SES is a portfolio company of Palladium Equity Partners. For more information about SES, visit http://www.sesinc.com.

Contacts:

Jeff Sweren, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

513-682-4275

SOURCE Superior Environmental Solutions