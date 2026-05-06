Superior Fence & Rail Targets Expansion in South Bend Market

Leading fence franchise plans multi-territory growth across the region, creating jobs and meeting rising demand for professional fencing solutions

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Fence & Rail, North America's leading fence franchise and part of the Empower Brands family, announced today it is targeting expansion into the South Bend metropolitan area. The company plans to develop multiple territories throughout the region, bringing its established, service-driven fencing model to Northern Indiana.

As residential development and home improvement activity continue across communities such as South Bend, Mishawaka, Granger and Elkhart, demand for professional fencing solutions is growing among homeowners and commercial property owners alike. Superior Fence & Rail's expansion into the region is expected to create new local jobs and generate meaningful economic impact through operations, supplier partnerships and workforce investment.

"South Bend is a market built on resilience, strong community values and steady revitalization," said Joe Dominiak, Brand President of Superior Fence & Rail. "With the energy surrounding University of Notre Dame and continued investment across the region, we see tremendous opportunity to partner with driven entrepreneurs who want to build a scalable business while delivering dependable service and high-quality craftsmanship to their communities."

The South Bend region's mix of established neighborhoods, growing suburban areas and ongoing commercial development makes it especially attractive for expansion in the home services sector. Superior Fence & Rail is actively seeking qualified franchise candidates with strong leadership skills, business acumen and a commitment to customer service to develop available territories throughout St. Joseph County and surrounding communities.

"Superior Fence & Rail provides a clear roadmap for entrepreneurs who want to own a business backed by proven systems and national support," Dominiak added. "South Bend represents an exciting next step in our continued growth across the Midwest."

Superior Fence & Rail has built a national reputation for professionalism, reliability and customer satisfaction. Through proprietary systems, centralized support and strategic supplier relationships, franchise owners are equipped to operate efficiently while maintaining consistent installation standards. With more than 110 locations operating across 45 states, the brand continues to lead the fencing industry through technology integration, operational excellence and comprehensive franchisee training.

Superior Fence & Rail encourages aspiring entrepreneurs and skilled trades professionals to explore franchise opportunities throughout South Bend and neighboring markets. For more information on available territories, visit fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com.

About Superior Fence & Rail

Superior Fence & Rail is North America's leading fence franchise and is part of the Empower Brands family of franchises. Now active in over 45 states and over 110 locations, Superior Fence & Rail is committed to providing first class service and quality fence products. Learn more about Superior Fence & Rail at superiorfenceandrail.com or fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com.

SOURCE Superior Fence & Rail