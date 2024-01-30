Superior HealthPlan Celebrates 25 Years of Putting Members First

With more than 2 million members, Superior has grown into the largest Medicaid managed care organization in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), the leading managed care organization in the state of Texas and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), is celebrating an important milestone – 25 years of delivering high-quality, local health care to Texans across all 254 counties throughout the state. Founded in 1999, Superior first served 3,400 members in El Paso and has since grown into a statewide leader in managed care, offering comprehensive, quality healthcare services through Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare and the Health Insurance Marketplace to over two million members in the state.

"We're incredibly proud to have been able to provide health care to those who need it most over the past 25 years, growing from a small health plan in El Paso to an organization that now serves millions of people across Texas," said Superior President and CEO Mark Sanders. "With more than 3,200 dedicated employees who live and work in the communities we serve, we're committed to leading the way to an even healthier future for Texans."

Since 2015, Superior has been one of the top-rated Medicaid plans in Texas, maintaining a rating of 3.5 or higher on a 5.0 scale according to the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings. Some of the ways Superior delivers quality care and support to members include:

With a focus on active local involvement, Superior partners with community-based organizations to help Texans where and when they need it most. For example, since 2020, Superior has provided more than $500,000 to fund community hygiene closets, which offer critically needed personal care items to Texans at no cost. And, in 2023 alone, Superior provided nearly $1 million in funding to community-based organizations supporting low-income neighborhoods and families across the state.

"Since we began 25 years ago, we've always looked for ways to expand our specialized programs, services, and partnerships that can help us positively impact Texas communities," said Sanders. "I'm proud of our dedication to quality, innovation, and active local involvement, which will allow us to continue to fulfill our mission of transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, for years to come."

For more information about Superior, please visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About Superior HealthPlan
Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 3,200 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

