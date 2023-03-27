Superior HealthPlan Encourages Medicaid Members to Update Eligibility Information as Redeterminations Begin April 1

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading Medicaid managed care organization in Texas, Superior HealthPlan is committed to ensuring individuals have access to quality health coverage. That's why Superior is providing Medicaid members in Texas with information and resources to help them understand the redetermination process, encouraging them to act quickly and update eligibility information to maintain their current health coverage.

When the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency began in March 2020, the federal government paused Medicaid eligibility verifications – a process known as redetermination. Due to recent Congressional action, states may resume the process of redetermining Medicaid eligibility beginning April 1, 2023.

As a result, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which oversees the Medicaid program that provides health coverage for millions of Texas residents, will work with members to review and update their eligibility information.

Superior aims to raise awareness about the upcoming deadlines and resources available to help Texans maintain their coverage. As a first step, Superior is reminding current members to review and update their household information at YourTexasBenefits.com. They should also be receiving notification about the steps they need to take to verify eligibility and, if possible, re-enroll in the program.

"Maintaining health coverage is an essential step in helping Texans access comprehensive healthcare," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "This year, we're partnering with local health providers and community organizations to spread this important message, and we appreciate the efforts of our state and local government partners who are working to help current Medicaid beneficiaries maintain their benefits or identify other appropriate means of coverage."

If you are a current Medicaid member or want to learn more about Medicaid benefits in Texas, visit YourTexasBenefits.com.

Superior members can call Member Services or learn more about redetermination at SuperiorHealthPlan.com/renew.

