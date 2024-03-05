Superior HealthPlan Grant Program Now Open to Providers and Community-based Organizations in Texas

Applications to Address Non-medical Drivers of Health are due by March 31.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), is encouraging eligible providers and community organizations across the state to apply for funding through the Superior HealthPlan Grant Program. Grantees will receive funds to support efforts to address the Non-medical Drivers of Health needs of local communities. Awarded each quarter, the first application deadline is March 31, 2024.

"At Superior, we are focused on addressing the needs of not only our members, but of all Texans," said Mark Sanders, Superior HealthPlan president and CEO. "Empowering local communities to live healthier lives starts with removing barriers to care. Helping providers and community organizations through programs like this one is a powerful way Superior can make an impact."

Since 2020, Superior has provided more than $600,000 in grant funding to more than 200 providers and community organizations to help support some of the most vulnerable populations in the state. Through the grant program, Superior helps address areas of need in local communities such as food insecurity, education, neighborhood and living environment needs, access to health care, and social initiatives.

Eligible candidates must complete the online application in full by the quarterly deadline to be considered. All applications are reviewed by the Superior Grant Committee and are awarded by the tenth business day of the month following the end of the quarter. Interested parties can see a list of previous grant recipients and start the application for this year's program here.

For information about Superior's services and benefits, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Superior is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation.

