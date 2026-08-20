Superior HealthPlan has supported more than 312,000 Texas pregnancies since 2022 through the Start Smart for Your Baby® program

The maternal health program has delivered 88,000+ breast pumps and helped connect members to more than 177,000 prenatal and postpartum visits

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene (NYSE: CNC), announced its Start Smart for Your Baby® program has supported more than 312,000 pregnancies since 2022.

The maternal health program connects new and expectant mothers with support before, during and after pregnancy, including offering breast pumps, care management, appointment reminders and dollar rewards for completing prenatal and postpartum visits. Since 2022, Superior has delivered more than 88,000 breast pumps to Texas mothers, and since 2023, the program has helped connect members to more than 177,000 prenatal and postpartum visits.

"As one of the largest Medicaid providers in Texas, we recognize our responsibility to support new and expectant mothers at every step of the way," said Dr. Rutu Ezhuthachan, Chief Medical Officer at Superior HealthPlan. "Our unique programs provide access to the comprehensive healthcare that our members need to help them and their babies get off to a healthy start."

In the U.S., Medicaid covers 40% of births nationwide and that number is even higher in Texas at nearly 46%, according to the latest data available. On average, Superior supports nearly 70,000 pregnancies each year in Texas.

About Start Smart for Your Baby®

When members notify Superior of their pregnancy, they are connected with the Start Smart for Your Baby® program, making it simple to access extra benefits and support during and after their pregnancy, including:

Breastfeeding support and helpful resources.

Behavioral health support and information for emotional well-being during or after pregnancy.

Care coordination with medical staff and providers for high-risk or complex pregnancies.

Assistance staying on track with prenatal and postpartum appointments.

Connections to community resources for food, diapers and clothing.

Assistance to help quit smoking, alcohol or drug use.

Transportation to and from doctor visits (where available).

To learn more, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com/pregnancy.

About Superior HealthPlan

For more than 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has offered high-quality health care to Texans and is now a leading managed care company providing services to more than 1.5 million people. Committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 3,000 employees throughout the state. Since 2020, Superior has contributed $12.6 million in grants, sponsorships and employee giving, helping support low-income communities. Superior is a company of Centene, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan