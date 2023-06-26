Superior HealthPlan Providing Support and Resources for Family Caregivers in Texas

AUSTIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are approximately 50 million family caregivers in the U.S. today, including nearly 5 million in Texas. As a leading provider of Medicaid in the state, Superior HealthPlan is committed to supporting family caregivers as they help their loved ones with daily living and managing their complex health-care needs.

"Superior is proud to provide many resources and programs to support family caregivers," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "Being a caregiver is not always easy and making sure they feel supported in their role can lead to better overall health for their loved ones as well as themselves."

According to Family Caregiver Alliance, caregivers spend nearly 25 hours per week on caregiving responsibilities such as food preparation, transportation, housekeeping, giving medications, dressing and grooming, and researching care services or disease management. Many individuals may need a caregiver such as older adults, people with disabilities or illnesses, or those with dementia.

Superior has multiple resources that can support family caregivers. These include:

eCareAdvisor. This program connects caregivers with a personal Care Adviser. It's available for many Superior STAR, CHIP, STAR+PLUS and STAR Health members.

This program connects caregivers with a personal Care Adviser. It's available for many Superior STAR, CHIP, STAR+PLUS and STAR Health members. My Caregiver Journal. This Superior workbook that gives caregivers tips and resources and is one way to help caregivers support their family member or friend.

This Superior workbook that gives caregivers tips and resources and is one way to help caregivers support their family member or friend. Respite Care*. Members with certain complex health needs have access to respite services. For those who qualify, this gives caregivers short-term relief from taking care of their loved one. *Restrictions and limitations may apply.

Members with certain complex health needs have access to respite services. For those who qualify, this gives caregivers short-term relief from taking care of their loved one. *Restrictions and limitations may apply. Careopolis*. This online community that helps members share their experiences and find support relating to their healthcare journey. Caregivers can also benefit from the resources available through this program. *Restrictions and limitations may apply.

Superior members can learn about these resources by calling Member Services at the number on the back of their ID card. Additional support can be found at SuperiorHealthPlan.findhelp.com.

