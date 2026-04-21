SuperKlean Introduces Advanced Thermostatic Steam & Cold Water Hose Station for Safer Industrial Washdown

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperKlean Washdown Products, a global leader in industrial washdown equipment, is proud to announce the release of its Thermostatic Steam & Cold Water Hose Station, an innovative solution engineered to deliver enhanced safety, precision temperature control, and superior performance for industrial sanitation applications.

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Building upon the proven success of the industry-leading DuraMix 8000 Series, SuperKlean's new thermostatic hose station introduces an advanced temperature-limiting safety mechanism designed to automatically shut off water flow if temperatures exceed a pre-set threshold of 185°F (85°C). This critical feature prevents live steam from entering hoses or nozzles, significantly reducing the risk of operator injury and equipment damage.

"Safety has always been the foundation of SuperKlean's engineering philosophy," said a company spokesperson. "With the introduction of our thermostatic steam mixing station, we are giving facilities an additional layer of protection while maintaining the efficiency and reliability our customers expect."

Engineered for Safety and Performance

The Thermostatic Steam & Cold Water Hose Station is specifically designed for industries that require strict temperature control and high-performance washdown systems. By combining steam and cold water, the unit produces consistent hot water output for sanitation while maintaining operational safety.

Key features include:

Thermostatic Safety Shutoff: Automatically stops water flow if temperatures exceed safe limits, preventing dangerous steam exposure

Automatically stops water flow if temperatures exceed safe limits, preventing dangerous steam exposure Dual Output Capability: Allows connection to multiple hoses or additional piping for expanded washdown coverage

Allows connection to multiple hoses or additional piping for expanded washdown coverage Wide Pressure Range Operation: Handles varying plant steam and water pressures for reliable performance

Handles varying plant steam and water pressures for reliable performance Quick Maintenance Design: Preventative maintenance can be completed in approximately 15 minutes

Preventative maintenance can be completed in approximately 15 minutes Plug-and-Play Installation: Ships with components required for fast and easy setup

This new thermostatic model addresses increasing demand from facilities that require temperature-limiting mixing valves to meet engineering specifications, regulatory compliance, and internal safety standards.

Serving Critical Industrial Applications

SuperKlean's Thermostatic Steam & Cold Water Hose Station is ideal for a wide range of industries, including:

Food and beverage processing

Dairy and meat processing plants

Pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing

Breweries and wineries

Chemical and industrial manufacturing facilities

In these environments, consistent hot water temperature is essential for eliminating bacteria, maintaining sanitation standards, and ensuring product safety. Steam-based mixing systems remain one of the most efficient methods of producing high-temperature water for industrial cleaning applications.

A Legacy of Innovation and Trust

For over 30 years, SuperKlean has been at the forefront of washdown technology, manufacturing equipment trusted by some of the world's largest and most respected companies. Known for durability, safety, and ease of maintenance, SuperKlean hose stations are widely regarded as among the safest and most reliable solutions in the industry.

The new industrial thermostatic mixing valve continues this legacy by combining proven design with next-generation safety features, ensuring facilities can achieve optimal sanitation without compromising worker safety.

Availability

SuperKlean's Thermostatic Steam & Cold Water Hose Stations are now available for order. To learn more, request a quote, or speak with a product specialist, visit:

https://www.superklean.com/our-products/thermostatic-steam-cold-water-hose-station/ or call 800-769-9173.

About SuperKlean Washdown Products

SuperKlean Washdown Products is a leading manufacturer of industrial washdown equipment, specializing in steam and cold water mixing stations, hot water hose nozzles, industrial hoses, and sanitation accessories. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, SuperKlean serves customers worldwide with innovative solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency, and cleanliness in industrial environments.

https://www.superklean.com/

SOURCE SuperKlean