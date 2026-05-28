Supermicro Collaborates with Taiwanese Authorities to Prevent Illicit Diversion of Server Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total IT Solution Provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS), today issued the following statement regarding recent collaboration with the Taiwanese authorities to prevent illicit diversion of server technology:

Supermicro is committed to protecting our advanced technologies and intellectual property, and we are proud to have worked closely with Taiwanese authorities on the recent event, helping to prevent the illicit diversion of our highly sought-after systems into the restricted China market. Our collaboration with authorities in Taiwan resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of 50 servers that had been deceptively acquired after being sold by Supermicro to an authorized reseller. We thank local law enforcement and legal officials for their vigilance and professionalism.

The initial transaction – Supermicro's sale of products to an authorized reseller – followed a rigorous vetting and review process that exceeded applicable government requirements. This case highlights the challenges that can arise when products are resold through multiple downstream parties beyond direct manufacturer control. It also underscores the importance of continued collaboration across industry and government to strengthen safeguards, enhance supply chain visibility, and facilitate the enforcement of export control laws. Supermicro will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and government officials in the United States, Taiwan and other jurisdictions to ensure our technology is distributed as lawfully intended.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.