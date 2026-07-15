Supermicro Expands End-to-End DCBBS Liquid Cooling Portfolio with Rear Door Heat Exchangers for High-Density AI and HPC Infrastructure

Expanded ten-model portfolio supports cooling chill door capacities from 10kW up to 120kW for systems level to rack-scale AI factories

Flexible Rear Door Heat Exchangers deliver rapid, low-disruption liquid cooling for both new and legacy data centers

Integrated DCBBS deliver validated rack-scale infrastructure, intelligent management software, and global deployment services

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge IT Total Solution Provider, featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS), today announced the expansion of its Rear Door Heat Exchanger (RDHx) portfolio, further strengthening its end-to-end liquid cooling solutions for high-density AI and HPC infrastructure. As a key component of DCBBS, the expanded RDHx portfolio offers flexible cooling capacities, providing data center operators with an easy-to-deploy path to liquid cooling for both new and legacy data centers.

Rear Door Heat Exchangers Optimized for High-Density AI & HPC Data Center Racks

"We continue to expand our DCBBS offerings to provide our customers with unmatched customization and optimization options," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our expanded RDHx portfolio helps customers realize the benefits of liquid cooling, with a range from 10kW up to 120kW of cooling at the door level, with a max of 240kW of cooling capacity at the rack-level, enabling more efficient data center operations."

Learn more about Supermicro's RDHx portfolio here and in this video summary.

Customers can design and deploy validated rack-scale cooling solutions tailored to their facility requirements, infrastructure constraints, and workload demands, enabling higher compute density, improved cooling efficiency, and lower total-cost-of-ownership (TCO). The expanded portfolio of ten RDHx models can be deployed as a primary liquid cooling solution or integrated with Supermicro's Direct-to-Chip (D2C) liquid cooling technologies as part of a complete DCBBS infrastructure solution.

Supporting cooling capacities from 10kW up to 120kW per rack, RDHx enables organizations to increase compute density and cooling efficiency for AI and HPC workloads without requiring major facility modifications. Compatible with standard EIA, ORv3, and MGX racks, the solutions integrate seamlessly into both new data center deployments and existing facilities. As part of Supermicro's validated DCBBS portfolio, RDHx can be delivered with accelerated systems, rack-scale integration, facility power and cooling, intelligent management software, and deployment services, enabling customers to simplify procurement, reduce integration risk, and reduce Time-to-Online (TTO).

Key benefits of Supermicro RDHx solutions include the ability to:

Deploy Anywhere — Mount directly to standard EIA, ORv3, and MGX racks for rapid deployment, in both new data centers or retrofits, without the need for dedicated facility chilled water or extra hardware

— Mount directly to standard EIA, ORv3, and MGX racks for rapid deployment, in both new data centers or retrofits, without the need for dedicated facility chilled water or extra hardware Maximize Reliability — Optimize energy efficiency with intelligent fan control, N+1 redundancy, and anti-condensation protection for continuous operation and simplified maintenance

— Optimize energy efficiency with intelligent fan control, N+1 redundancy, and anti-condensation protection for continuous operation and simplified maintenance Simplify Power Integration — Integrate DC-powered models with rack busbars for streamlined deployment or AC-powered models for broad infrastructure compatibility

— Integrate DC-powered models with rack busbars for streamlined deployment or AC-powered models for broad infrastructure compatibility Monitor Infrastructure — Track temperature, pressure, flow rate, and pump status in real time using Redfish®, SNMP, web-based management, and Supermicro SuperCloud Composer® (SCC)

Supermicro DCBBS delivers complete, modular AI infrastructure built from validated components and subsystems, enabling flexible deployment from individual servers and networking to full rack-scale and data center-level solutions, including software and services. Supermicro continues to lead the industry with its comprehensive portfolio of AI infrastructure solutions, enabling organizations worldwide to deploy scalable, efficient, and environmentally responsible AI data centers.

Explore the full range of Supermicro liquid cooling solutions and DCBBS modular infrastructure options.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.