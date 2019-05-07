Supermicro Introduces Open Private Cloud Solutions Based on New Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise compute, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today introduced open private cloud solutions on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, the world's leading enterprise Linux platform, and Supermicro cloud-optimized server and storage systems.

Supermicro and Red Hat have collaborated to develop powerful open private cloud solutions based on Supermicro's industry-leading SuperServer and SuperStorage systems as well as Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. With fully integrated hardware, software and support packages, these new solutions built with enterprise Kubernetes provide the ability to deploy and manage containers in an on-premises, private and hybrid cloud environment.

Supermicro open private cloud solutions based on Red Hat OpenShift utilize advanced features from Supermicro's 2U BigTwin™ systems with four dual-processor server nodes and Simply Double SuperStorage systems supporting 24 hot-swap 3.5-inch hard drives in 2U. The cloud-optimized design enhances infrastructure efficiency by leveraging 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, high-performance NVMe and 25G Ethernet. These optimized solutions are designed for modern datacenters with easier deployment to improve OPEX. For demanding and complex applications such as AI (artificial intelligence) and Big Data, performance accelerated options are available to include Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory, GPU accelerators and 100GbE networking. For more details on these open private cloud solutions, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/solutions/red-hat-openshift.

"Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is the culmination of four-plus years of hard work from Red Hat, the open source community and, of course, our partner ecosystem," said Stefanie Chiras, vice president and general manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux at Red Hat. "By collaborating with partners like Supermicro, we're able to provide organizations with a foundation for the hybrid cloud that is ready to support a variety of enterprise technologies including new optimized cloud solutions that use Supermicro's Resource-Saving server and storage systems."

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is designed to provide a more secure and consistent foundation across the hybrid cloud, often a necessity as organizations face increasing pressures to shift from traditional IT infrastructure operations and become service delivery-ready. As a flexible foundation for modern computing, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 provides the tools, features and capabilities for IT to address dynamic business change, supporting innovations like Linux containers and cloud-native services while enabling enhanced stability and control for existing, mission-critical applications.

