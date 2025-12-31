Supermicro Unveils High-Density, Liquid-Cooled and Air-Cooled 6U SuperBlade® Powered by Intel® Xeon® 6900 Series Processors for Maximum Performance and Efficiency

6U SuperBlade's innovative design delivers up to 93% cable reduction and 50% space savings compared to traditional 1U servers

32-inch depth enclosure fits in a standard 19-inch rack, eliminating the need for a deep rack

Supports both air cooling (v 6U 5 nodes) and liquid cooling (6U 10 nodes)

Powered by dual Intel Xeon 6900 Series Processors with P-cores, the 6U SuperBlade delivers high compute density, supporting up to 100 servers per rack

Optimized for demanding HPC and AI workloads including manufacturing, financial services, scientific research, energy and climate & weather modeling

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing the latest addition to its SuperBlade family with the SBI-622BA-1NE12-LCC, a high-density, direct liquid-cooled blade server powered by dual Intel Xeon 6900 series processors with up to 256 P-cores. This new SuperBlade solution delivers outstanding compute density, power efficiency, and performance. This new SuperBlade solution delivers outstanding compute density, power efficiency, and performance. Both air cooling and direct liquid cooling (CPU-only and CPU/DIMM/VRM cold plates) can be supported.

Supermicro SuperBlade

"Supermicro's SuperBlade architecture delivers industry-leading server density and energy efficiency, forming the foundational infrastructure for many of the world's largest and most powerful high-performance computing systems. said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "This new iteration is the most core-dense SuperBlade we've ever created, providing customers with a scalable, efficient platform that leverages shared resources and direct liquid cooling to achieve maximum performance per watt and per square foot in modern data centers."

For more information, please visit: https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/superblade/module/sbi-622ba-1ne12-lcc.php

SuperBlade delivers unparalleled compute density with the support for dual Intel Xeon 6900 series processors — each CPU equipped with up to 128 powerful P-cores and up to 500W TDP. A single 6U SuperBlade enclosure supports up to 10 SBI-622BA-1NE12-LCC blades, containing up to 25,600 high-performance cores per rack. By leveraging shared power supplies and fans along with integrated chassis management and networking, one enclosure can deliver the compute performance of an entire traditional server rack in a much smaller physical space. This approach lowers operating costs and power consumption without compromising performance. The SuperBlade® chassis management module (CMM) provides total remote control of individual server blades, power supplies, cooling fans, and networking switches remotely. System administrators can control the maximum power consumption on a server through power capping and manage the power allocation in the SuperBlade CMM for each blade server. Remote power control capabilities to reboot and/or reset the server are available as well as remote access to the BIOS configuration and operating system console information vial SOL (Serial over LAN) or embedded KVM capabilities. Because the controller is a separate processor, all monitoring and control functions operate flawlessly regardless of CPU operation or system power-on status.

The hot-swappable design also provides significant advantages for enterprises and data centers, reducing cabling by up to 93% and consuming up to 50% less space than traditional rackmount servers. These benefits not only minimize the total cost of ownership (TCO) but also facilitate efficient data center modernization.

At the heart of this SuperBlade® solution is unparalleled memory and storage flexibility. The system accommodates up to 24 DIMM slots per blade, supporting a maximum of 3TB of 6400MT/s DDR5 RDIMM or 1.5TB of 8800MT/s DDR5 MRDIMM — perfectly suited for memory-intensive applications. The robust storage options feature up to four PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs, two hot-swap E1.S SSDs, and two M.2 SSDs. The flexible PCIe expansion feature supports three PCIe 3.0 x16 cards – e.g., three 400G InfiniBand/Ethernet cards, or one 400G InfiniBand/Ethernet and two GPUs to provide acceleration for AI, HPC, and graphics-heavy workloads. Connectivity and acceleration further elevate SuperBlade capabilities, with two integrated 25G Ethernet switches with 100G uplinks in the back of the enclosure, ensuring reliable, high-speed networking while lowering the TCO through cable reduction.

