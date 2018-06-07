Supermodel And Actress Kate Upton Tops Maxim Magazine's Coveted 2018 Hot 100 List, Graces Cover Shot By Gilles Bensimon In Israel

NEW YORK, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Magazine, the leading voice in men's luxury lifestyle, today announced supermodel and actress Kate Upton as the July/August Hot 100 issue's cover star. The highly-anticipated issue recognizes the 100 most influential and trendsetting women influencing the culture in fashion, beauty, sports, music, entertainment and entrepreneurship.

Supermodel and actress Kate Upton graces the cover of Maxim's July/August Hot 100 issue.

This issue marks Upton's first time as the list's headliner and cover star. Upton's 10-page portfolio, which was shot in Israel's Negev Desert by photographer Gilles Bensimon, will be available on newsstands Tuesday, June 19.

The iconic magazine will celebrate Upton and the rest of the Hot 100 honorees at The Maxim Hot 100 Experience – produced by Lagardère Sports & Entertainment and Rooftop2 Productions – on Saturday, July 21 at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The VIP, red-carpet event will also feature a special guest performance to be announced at a later date.

"Our annual Hot 100 issue is about so much more than physical beauty, although this year's nominees have that in spades," said Robert Price, Chief Operating Officer at Maxim. "Now more than ever, we need to celebrate smart, powerful women who are breaking boundaries, shattering glass ceilings and showing us what is possible – none more so than our incredibly talented cover star, Kate Upton."

This year's Hot 100 list features a diverse array of honorees that span 13 categories – "The Powerhouses," "The Divas," "The Bombshells," "Funny Girls," "Inner Circle," "Naughty By Nature," "Wonder Women," "TV Temptresses," "The Cool Ones," "Power Players," "The Untouchables," "Good Sports," and "Drama Queens."

Upton joins Hailey Baldwin, Stella Maxwell, Candice Swanepoel, Bar Refaeli, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Marisa Miller as supermodels to grace the issue's cover over the past decade.

To view Kate Upton's cover and cover spread in full, visit the feature on Maxim.com here. Additional nominees and behind the scene content will be unveiled on www.maxim.com, @MaximMag on Instagram and Twitter, and @MaximMagazine on Facebook over the coming weeks.



MAXIM is a multimedia company and the leading destination for modern men living life to the fullest. MAXIM creates an unparalleled luxury experience that is part fantasy, part aspirational and part attainable, publishing 11 editions available in 75 countries.

