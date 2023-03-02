Supermodel and Television Host Joanna Krupa Announced as Christopher Designs' New 2023 Ambassador

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Designs proudly announces their new 2023 ambassador, Joanna Krupa. The bonafide trailblazer is collaborating with the prominent design house to bring her beloved passion for luxury to life through the power of the one-of-kind jewelry collection.

The eponymous New York-based company founded by Christopher Slowinski continues to captivate the world with breathtaking signature jewelry pieces including the renowned L'Amour Crisscut Diamond collection. Krupa will incorporate The L'Amour Crisscut Collection into her personal style for future campaigns, appearances, and to share with her 1.8 million followers.

Christopher Designs is known for their extraordinary patented diamond cuts including the L'Amour Crisscut, a diamond that is designed to be up to 50% larger than a generic diamond of the same carat weight. In addition, the L'Amour Crisscut offers a brighter and more brilliant diamond.

"The technological side of jewelry making has always been as important as the aesthetic value of my collections," proclaims Slowinski.

Thanks to Christopher's talent as a true artist and engineer, he has created one of the most unique and valuable collections of fine jewelry available today. As a heralded figure in the industry, clients from around the world turn to him alone to produce pieces that create powerful meaning and memories to last a lifetime. What is created within the walls of his midtown Manhattan atelier is simply magical.

With Joanna's background as an international model, host, and spokesperson, plus her affinity for the luxury world, the marriage is a perfect fit. This partnership is an amazing opportunity to share The L'Amour Crisscut collection and show consumers that there are better options available in the fine jewelry market. Krupa and Christopher Designs will be collaborating on a new visionary campaign and look forward to sharing their mutual philosophies in the luxury space.

About Joanna Krupa

Joanna Krupa is a supermodel and television host who splits her time between Miami and Los Angeles. She has appeared on over 100 covers worldwide including Cosmo, Shape, etc. and has been named the sexiest swimsuit model in the world by magazines GQ, Maxim, and Playboy. In addition, Maxim magazine listed her as part of their "Hot 100" ranking of the world's hottest women years in a row.

Additionally, she has guest starred on episodes of Las Vegas, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and has been hosting and judging Poland's Next Top Model since 2010. She also competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2009 with five-time champion Derek Hough.

Several ad campaigns for PETAhave showcased her passion including her controversial ad "angels for animals." As an avid animal supporter, Joanna started her own rescue called Angels for Animal Rescue with many rescue animals in her foster care.

