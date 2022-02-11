Supermodel Joan Smalls Kicks Off New Campaign for Anne Klein

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic American fashion brand Anne Klein selects supermodel, actress and activist Joan Smalls as the face of its Spring 2022 campaign. The brand debuted its Spring campaign today during New York Fashion Week. Smalls is featured in a See It Now, Buy It Now lookbook and video presentation on the CFDA's Runway 360 digital platform Runway360.cfda.com and the collection is available for purchase on AnneKlein.com.

Smalls is the first featured talent in a multiyear campaign that will showcase a dynamic woman and celebrity each season. A supermodel born and raised in Puerto Rico, Smalls is a dedicated advocate who donated 50 percent of her wages in the second half of 2020 to charitable causes, and in 2021 helped launch #ChangeFashion initiative dedicated to eradicating racism in the fashion industry. Smalls will join Anne Klein and a signature retail partner on another charitable initiative to be announced soon.

"We are excited to have Joan Smalls showcase the brand this season as she exemplifies the multifaceted empowered woman Anne Klein serves," said Effy Zinkin, Chief Operating Officer at WHP Global, owner of the Anne Klein brand, "Joan's work in the fashion community and beyond exemplifies Anne Klein's mission and we look forward to working with her to further support charitable endeavors."

The Spring 2022 Collection campaign was shot by photographer Daniel Jackson in New York City.

Anne Klein's new consumer campaign will be an ongoing series of portraits and profiles of notable women who are creating change using their public platforms. Each woman presented will be celebrated in print, video and digitally, ranging from consumer advertising to intimate Instagram Reels showcasing their efforts in raising awareness for organizations and causes. Actress Gina Rodriguez will be the featured talent for Fall '22 with additional new faces of Anne Klein being announced for Spring and Fall '23.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. Collectively the brands generate approximately $4 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+ (www.whp-plus.com), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

About Anne Klein

Anne Klein is an iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, serving women around the world with classic American style. The brand's namesake, Anne Klein herself, formed the brand to create elegant sportswear for women and revolutionize the way that women think about and buy clothing. Now owned by WHP Global, the Anne Klein brand continues to outfit the women who make an impact on the world, with products being sold throughout North America, China, Korea, Philippines, Mexico and other countries around the world. For more information, visit www.anneklein.com, @AnneKlein on Facebook or @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram.

