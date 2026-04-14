Supernatural Fiction Novel Portrays Struggle for Survival and Spiritual Redemption as a Diverse Group Navigates the Biblical End of Times

Story details average people struggling to survive under a global regime of fear and enslavement while awaiting the return of the Messiah

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world fractured by a deceptive global peace and the rise of a ruthless tyrant, "Songs of Deliverance: The Lover's Fury," tells the gripping story of a desperate few fighting for survival amidst the biblical end of times. As supernatural plagues descend and the forces of darkness tighten their grip, a displaced farming couple, an orphaned slave girl, and a scholarly priest find their separate paths of suffering converging toward the ultimate intervention: the return of a Messiah King coming to avenge His people.

“Songs of Deliverance: The Lover's Fury” by C.M. Gilbreth

Author C.M. Gilbreth modeled the book's plot around the chronological progression of events described in the Book of Revelation. The story depicts the rise of Emmanuel bar Iskandar, an antagonist who uses scientific and spiritual syncretism to establish global control. As mystical disasters and symbolic plagues unfold, the characters' paths converge toward a final conflict and the establishment of a thousand-year kingdom.

"I write to captivate the imagination and shift the conversation around the End Times," said Gilbreth. "Instead of fear or political drama, I want to offer a story rooted in hope, one that reveals the beauty, strength, and joy of Jesus and His church as they stand with Israel through the tribulation."

Gilbreth, who studied English Literature for four years at Oklahoma Christian University, Edmond, Okla., incorporates numerous direct and referenced scriptural passages from the Berean Study Bible and the Book of Enoch to support the novels symbolic themes. Drawing from her passion for human connection, she shares her faith-filled fiction that explores hope, grace, and the extraordinary within ordinary life.

"Tribulation is a word that makes many tremble; after all, no one welcomes suffering," said Gilbreth. "But beyond the shadows lies a radiance worth seeing. I aim to offer a glimpse of the glory reserved for those who will face that future with faith."

"Songs of Deliverance: The Lover's Fury"

By C.M. Gilbreth

ISBN: 9798385049875 (softcover); 9798385049882 (hardcover); 9798385049899 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

C.M. Gilbreth is a Christian fiction author with more than 20 years of experience as a technical writer. She received a bachelor's degree in organizational management and an MBA with an emphasis in ethics and leadership from John Brown University, Siloam Springs, Ark. Her work is shaped by a genuine love for people and a belief that every person carries a story worth telling. She continues to gather inspiration from the remarkable individuals she encounters, weaving their essence into stories that resonate with warmth, authenticity, and purpose. To learn more, please visit www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/860204-songs-of-deliverance.

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SOURCE WestBow Press