Supernova Announces Launch of Cloud-Based Bank Collateral Management Solution to Support All Major Asset Types

CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Supernova Technology, a leading fintech solution provider, announced the launch of the next generation of Aperture™, a holistic bank collateral management solution, to support all major collateral types including marketable securities, real estate, accounts receivable, insurance, fixed assets, and more.

Without a sophisticated digital solution, most financial institutions are forced to make do with scattered systems that aren't designed to support enterprise collateral and risk management needs. Collateral composition and valuations are often recorded only at initial record creation, leading to outdated information and increased credit and operational risk over time. Covenant management often relies on manual tracking in excel and leads to delayed reviews and renewals.

Purpose-built to provide transparency and efficiency, Aperture enables more informed decisions with diverse data intake processes to ensure timely, dynamic data updates. Users gain holistic insights with 360-degree views of collateral, borrowers, and loans.

"In today's uncertain economic and fiscal environment, having a comprehensive solution to monitor and mitigate risk across different collateral and loan types is more important than ever," said Supernova Technology CEO Tao Huang. "Using Aperture, risk professionals no longer need to shuffle between multiple systems to find the data they need to confidently make informed decisions."

Additionally, the solution supports stress testing against historical events and key macroeconomic factors empowering risk professionals to implement proactive measures to enhance loan health ahead of potential adverse scenarios. Built-in workflow automation eliminates back-and-forth communication, connecting stakeholders to collectively handle collateral and covenant requirements at scale. A dedicated reporting module with pre-built and custom templates supports diverse regulatory and compliance needs.

About Supernova Technology

Supernova Technology, a financial technology company based in Chicago, has built an industry-leading, digital wealth lending and enterprise collateral management solution. The company empowers banks, wealth management firms, and financial advisors with education and software to deliver banking solutions to a broad segment of their investors. Using state-of-the-art collateral monitoring systems, Supernova provides a robust level of information, data analytics, and transparency that few in the industry can match. The Supernova Technology Trademark is used under license from Supernova Lending, LLC.

