Supernova Technology Announces Launch of Its AI-Powered Document Assistant and Data Extraction Solution

With Prism, Supernova's AI-powered document assistant and data extraction solution, critical data is extracted from PDFs in minutes with over 95% accuracy

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Supernova Technology, a wealth lending technology company, announced the launch of its generative AI-powered document assistant and data extraction solution, Prism.

With Prism, users can upload supported financial documents from across the industry and parse critical data at the click of a button, empowering businesses to make faster decisions and reduce errors.

"Now more than ever, decision makers want immediate access to data, in formats they can use," said Supernova CEO Tao Huang. "Too much critical data is hidden in unmanageable PDFs. We're excited to launch Prism and offer a simple, high-fidelity solution that eliminates error-prone, manual data entry."

Unlike standard document-reading solutions that rely on optical character recognition (OCR) alone, Prism leverages Supernova's proprietary large language models in combination with OCR to easily identify, organize, and extract relevant data. Prism's models are proactively trained to recognize the information that matters and privately hosted to ensure data integrity and client data confidentiality.

About Supernova Technology

Supernova Technology, a financial technology company based in Chicago, has built an industry-leading, fully configurable, end-to-end software solution to automate securities-based lending from origination through the life of the loan. The company empowers banks, wealth management firms, and financial advisors with education and software to deliver a low-interest rate liquidity solution to a broad segment of their clients. Using state-of-the-art risk monitoring systems, Supernova provides a robust level of information, data analytics, and transparency that few in the industry can match.

