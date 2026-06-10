SuperOrdinary and Crocs Launch TikTok Microdrama Series Built for Conversion

The seven-episode series launches Tuesday, June 16 on TikTok

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperOrdinary and Crocs, a world leader in innovative casual footwear , today announced the launch of Déjà Shoe, a new seven-episode TikTok microdrama series produced by SuperOrdinary Studios, SuperOrdinary's production and vertical entertainment arm. Crocs is the first footwear brand in the U.S. to integrate TikTok Shop product tagging into a microdrama series, letting viewers shop featured styles directly within the episodes.

Déjà Shoe, a comedy series following Ella (Paige Gallagher), an aspiring stylist trapped reliving her disastrous first day at a chaotic fashion company in an endless Monday loop, premieres Tuesday, June 16 on TikTok. Built around serialized storytelling and in-feed product discovery on TikTok Shop, the series reflects how microdramas are evolving into commerce engines. The campaign will also include localized distribution across seven additional TikTok Shop regions where Crocs is active.

"Microdramas are already reshaping digital entertainment, and we saw an opportunity as a brand to move early as the format evolves in the U.S.," says Carly Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs. "What excited us about Déjà Shoe was the ability to deepen our storytelling in this category and connect viewers with our products more directly."

Developed, produced, and delivered in under four weeks, Déjà Shoe follows Ella as she cycles through different identities and fashion aesthetics in an attempt to fit in. The series explores self-expression, internet culture, and the pressure to become the "right" version of yourself online.

"TikTok audiences are incredibly fluent in internet humor and fast-paced storytelling," says Grace Swanson, Head of Production and Development at SuperOrdinary. "We wanted the shopping experience inside Déjà Shoe to feel as natural as the content itself."

SuperOrdinary works with more than 300 brands across TikTok Shop and other social platforms and operates one of the world's largest creator ecosystems. Through SuperOrdinary Studios, the company is transforming microdramas into creator-led digital storefronts.

"Over the next few years, brands are going to build audiences the same way entertainment companies do — through recurring characters, content, and communities people actively choose to follow," says Julian Reis, CEO and Founder of SuperOrdinary. "That shift is already happening on TikTok, and Crocs is ahead of the curve."

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

About SuperOrdinary

SuperOrdinary connects brands, creators, and consumers globally, working with innovators like Farmacy, OLAPLEX, Disney, Touchland, Amore Pacific, H&M, and more, on platforms like TikTok Shop and Tmall. Founded by CEO Julian Reis, SuperOrdinary has built the infrastructure around creators to accelerate brands. With over three million creators and affiliates around the world, SuperOrdinary is the platform converting attention into revenue to power the creator-led commerce engine. For more information, please visit our website or LinkedIn.

SOURCE SuperOrdinary