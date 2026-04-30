SuperOrdinary to redefine its creator commerce ecosystem by inviting its creator community to become shareholders

Private investment round expected to be the final before pursuing a public offering

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperOrdinary, the global brand accelerator and creator-led commerce agency, today announced it is inviting creators, operators, and partners to participate as stakeholders. The round is expected to be SuperOrdinary's last before the company pursues a public offering.

Qualified investors, creators, operators, and partners can learn more about the offering and participate at https://invest.superordinaryusa.com. A webinar with further details will be held on May 6 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

SuperOrdinary operates at the intersection of creator-led, in-feed commerce, product sales, creator monetization, and premium storytelling, unifying creators, content, and commerce into one integrated ecosystem. It provides the infrastructure to turn attention into demand and revenue through platforms like TikTok Shop, which reached over $15B in annual sales in the United States in 2025.

"If TikTok Shop follows the same trajectory as social selling on China's Douyin, which has exploded since it launched in 2020, sales could reach $50B or more by 2028," said SuperOrdinary CEO and Founder Julian Reis. "Creators aren't just the marketing channel anymore, they are the infrastructure of modern commerce. At SuperOrdinary, we've built the system that helps turn their influence into global distribution. Now, through ownership, we're working to better align the people driving growth with the value they create."

SuperOrdinary partner brands include Disney, Farmacy, OLAPLEX, Touchland, Amore Pacific, H&M, and more.

SuperOrdinary reported $244M in revenue in 2025*, with an estimated $300M revenue and 41% gross margin in 2026. Participants in the opportunity will receive a 7% dividend** and the opportunity to convert their shares into equity at a 25% discount to a future IPO, with a minimum investment of $5,000.

SuperOrdinary's creator shareholder program is a private placement offering. Additional information on the company and risk factors related to the offering can be found in the final private placement memorandum.

For investor questions, contact [email protected]. For press inquiries, contact [email protected].

*Past performance is no indication or guarantee of future results.

**The annual dividend is contingent on Super Ordinary's ability to pay the dividend or issue shares in the case of a conversion. Dividend accrual begins on the date of the company's acceptance of the investor's subscription.

About SuperOrdinary

SuperOrdinary connects brands, creators, and consumers globally, working with innovators like Farmacy, OLAPLEX, Disney, Touchland, Amore Pacific, H&M, and more, on platforms like TikTok Shop and Tmall. Founded by CEO Julian Reis, SuperOrdinary has built the infrastructure around creators to accelerate brands. With over three million creators and affiliates around the world, SuperOrdinary is the platform converting attention into revenue to power the creator-led commerce engine. For more information, please visit our website or LinkedIn.

Important Disclosures

WeMedia Shopping Network Holdings Co., Limited ("SuperOrdinary") is currently undertaking a private placement offering of Convertible Notes pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and/or Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated thereunder. Digital Offering, member FINRA/SIPC is the broker-dealer of record for this offering. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and investment time horizon of the Company carefully before investing. The private placement memorandum relating to this offering of equity interests by the Company will contain this and other information concerning the Company and the securities referenced in that document, including risk factors, which should be read carefully before investing. You should be aware that (i) the securities may be sold only to "accredited investors," as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D; (ii) the securities will only be offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and will not be required to comply with specific disclosure requirements that apply to registration under the Securities Act; (iii) the United States Securities and Exchange Commission will not pass upon the merits of or give its approval to the securities, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy or completeness of any offering materials; (iv) the securities will be subject to legal restrictions on transfer and resale and investors should not assume they will be able to resell their securities; investing in these securities involves a high degree of risk, and investors should be able to bear the loss of their entire investment.

Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue. The Company intends to list its securities on a national exchange and doing so entails significant ongoing corporate obligations including but not limited to disclosure, filing and notification requirements, as well compliance with applicable continued quantitative and qualitative listing standards.

Significant risk factors include: 1. Our reliance on third-party technologies and vendors, including payment processors, banks, identity vendors, hardware suppliers, data centers, carriers, fulfillment centers and app stores, creates operational, licensing, and security risks that could disrupt service, increase cost or impact our ability to generate revenue. 2. The loss of a material portion of our existing content creators, or our failure to recruit new content creators, may materially harm our business and results of operations. 3. If the security of our information technology systems or data is compromised or if our platform is subjected to cyber or other attacks that compromise user or partner accounts or frustrate or thwart our users', partners', or advertisers' ability to access our products and services, our reputation and business could be seriously harmed.

The offering documents may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements. This information is supplied from sources we believe to be reliable but we cannot guarantee accuracy. Although we believe our expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that they will be realized. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth in the attached materials, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results set forth in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

SOURCE SuperOrdinary