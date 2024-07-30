The experience offers a new way for players to immerse themselves into the world of PAC-MAN, promising fun for nostalgic and new fans alike

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supersocial , a pioneer in virtual world development, and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., a leading global publisher and developer known for the classic franchise PAC-MAN, today announced the launch of "PAC-MAN Simulator," creating an all-new experience on Roblox based on the globally beloved video game icon. PAC-MAN Simulator adapts the revered IP for the first time on Roblox, the global immersive platform for connection and communication. Supersocial and Bandai Namco plan to expand on the core experience launched today with new content and features in the coming months.

Supersocial and Bandai Namco Launch “PAC-MAN Simulator,” Bringing the Legendary Game Icon to Roblox

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Bandai Namco to bring the iconic PAC-MAN franchise to Roblox. This endeavor is about celebrating the ubiquity and accessibility of PAC-MAN to champion connections across generations," said Yon Raz-Fridman, CEO and Founder of Supersocial. "The experience serves as a conduit for parents, who often played PAC-MAN in arcades, to join their families in the immersive world of Roblox. For more than four decades, PAC-MAN has been at the forefront of the gaming industry and we are honored to be a part of its continued legacy."

PAC-MAN Simulator is a testament to Supersocial's ability to transform brands and iconic content into virtual world experiences for a new generation of players. As a reimagination of the original video game, the experience puts Roblox users in a dynamic world where they cultivate a team in a simulator where they must consume fortifying dots, collect diverse PAC-MAN skins, and challenge GHOSTS to unlock new areas and exclusive rewards.

"We're thrilled to partner with Supersocial to debut PAC-MAN on Roblox, bringing an enduring video game icon who crosses cultural and generational boundaries to an immersive platform that reaches people of all types around the world," said Karim Farghaly, Sr. Vice President, Corporate Development, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "With our continued focus on cultivating community and building fan connections, PAC-MAN Simulator offers an interactive gaming experience where players new and old can come together and immerse themselves into the world of PAC-MAN."

PAC-MAN Simulator is available now on Roblox. To immerse yourself into the experience, please visit this link.

About Supersocial:

Supersocial stands at the forefront of the 3D Internet revolution, specializing in creating boundary-pushing virtual worlds with games and experiences that feel authentic and meaningful to metaverse natives, with an initial focus on Roblox. Renowned for its iconic visuals and unparalleled user experience, Supersocial is the premier studio partner to the world's leading brands, redefining the intersection of entertainment, community, and commerce. For more information, please visit www.supersocialinc.com.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com .

Media contact:

Dakota Orlando

Phone: (212) 999-5585

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Supersocial