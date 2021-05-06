Superstar Songwriter Greg Kurstin To Kick Off 2021 ASCAP Experience In Conversation With Dave Grohl; ASCAP Chairman & President Paul Williams And Beck To Present Kurstin With ASCAP Golden Note Award

The conversation will follow the presentation of the ASCAP Golden Note Award to Kurstin by Beck (Kurstin produced and co-wrote 2017's Colors ) and ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams , with video congratulations to Kurstin from P!nk, Sia, Stevie Nicks, Halsey, Nick Jonas, Maren Morris, Maggie Rogers, Greta Van Fleet, Mozella, Inara George and Sony Music Publishing CEO Jon Platt . The ASCAP Golden Note Award is given to songwriters, composers and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones. Previous recipients include Blondie, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Trent Reznor, Alicia Keys, Tom Petty and more.

Greg Kurstin is a superstar songwriter and producer who has won eight Grammy awards (including back-to-back Producer of the Year honors) and produced or written many of the biggest pop and rock songs of the last two decades. Releases he has worked on have sold more than 85 million copies worldwide. Some of Kurstin's credits include: Adele's "Hello" and "Water Under the Bridge;" Sia's "Cheap Thrills" and "Chandelier;" Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger;" P!nk's "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)" and "Try;" and Halsey's "You Should Be Sad." Other collaborators run the gamut from Paul McCartney and Tegan and Sara to Kendrick Lamar. In addition to his writing/producing credits, Kurstin is also an accomplished multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar, bass, keyboards and drums on many of the tracks he produces. Kurstin's relationship with Grohl was forged when he was tapped to produce Foo Fighters' albums Concrete and Gold (2017); he also produced their latest chart-topping album Medicine at Midnight (2021).

After the May 12 kickoff, the 2021 ASCAP Experience, ASCAP's signature event created to inspire, educate and connect aspiring songwriters and composers everywhere, will continue twice a month on Wednesdays through the end of 2021. Songwriters, composers and music business professionals can join the ASCAP Experience community for access to singular conversations with A-list songwriters and producers from pop, hip-hop, R&B, country and across the musical spectrum, plus panels with top industry executives, song feedback, networking opportunities and more.

Sessions will include "Roadmap to a Release," "Deconstruction of a Song" and "What They Don't Teach You in Music School." Other ASCAP Sound Advice sessions will offer practical tips for songwriters and composers on topics such as "Sync 101," wellness and how to be at your creative best, finding your voice as a non-binary music creator and emerging trends in film and TV composing. Sponsored sessions will introduce new tools and software for music creators.

The virtual sessions are free to attend and will take place on a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and on the ASCAP Experience website.

The 2021 ASCAP Experience follows the success of last year's first-ever virtual version of the event, which reached 10,000 registrants from 120 countries and included over 38 panels, featuring the likes of Finneas O'Connell, Hans Zimmer, T.I., Brandy Clark, Priscilla Renea, mxmtoon, Shaggy, Claudia Brant, Rep. Adam Schiff and more.

To join the 2021 ASCAP Experience Community for the Greg Kurstin and Dave Grohl conversation on May 12 and other upcoming events, participants can RSVP at www.ascapexperience.com . Additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks for the following dates:

