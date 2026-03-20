Superteam Wheels Partners with Kőbánya Cycling Team for Ultra H2 Wheelsets in UCI Continental Racing

BUDAPEST, Hungary, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superteam Wheels, a leading Chinese carbon fiber bicycle wheelset manufacturer, announced a deep strategic partnership with Kőbánya Cycling Team, a renowned Hungarian UCI Continental team. It will custom-engineer the S-ALL Carbon Ultra H2 carbon fiber wheelsets for the team, supporting its daily training and participation in top events like the UCI Europe Tour. This collaboration marks a key step for Superteam Wheels to deepen its overseas professional cycling presence, proving its core technologies and product strength are highly recognized by European teams.

Based in Budapest, Hungary, Kőbánya Cycling Team is a pillar of the Eastern European professional cycling scene. It competes year-round in UCI Europe Tour events including the Tour of Hungary and Tour of Szeklerland, securing a stage third place in Hungary, while its riders have frequently finished top 10 in races such as the Tour of Romania. With an international roster from Hungary, Italy, Norway and other countries, the team has a mature operation and tactical system, with strong competitiveness across race scenarios.

For this partnership, Superteam Wheels has tailored the S-ALL Carbon Ultra H2 wheelsets to the team's actual professional racing needs, conducting exclusive calibrations in three core dimensions: stiffness, lightweight performance and aerodynamic efficiency. The wheelset is precisely optimized for flat sprints, climbing breakaways and other racing scenarios, truly living up to the brand promise: What you ride is what the pros ride.

Chris Zeng, Overseas Business Manager of Superteam Wheels, stated:

"Professional racing is where performance is truly tested. Kőbánya Cycling Team has extensive experience in European professional events, giving them valuable insight into the needs of professional cyclists. This customized collaboration bridges our technical innovation with real-world racing demands and reflects our presence within the European professional cycling community.

We will continue optimizing our products to meet UCI-level racing standards, supporting riders with high-performance carbon wheel solutions. "

About Superteam Wheels

Founded in 2015, Superteam Wheels specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of high-performance, cost-effective carbon fiber wheelsets for road bicycles. With superior product quality, continuous innovation, and deep manufacturing expertise, the company has earned the trust of cyclists worldwide. Committed to advancing the cycling industry, Superteam Wheels continues to develop lighter, stronger, and more reliable carbon fiber technologies to deliver an exceptional riding experience for global users.

For more info: https://superteamwheels.com/

SOURCE Superteam