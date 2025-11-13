SuperTruth Welcomes Dustin Raney as Chief Strategy Officer to Lead Growth and Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperTruth , the world's first consent-driven data holding company, announced today the appointment of Dustin Raney as Chief Strategy Officer. This new role reflects SuperTruth's continued growth and commitment to advancing ethical, scalable, and intelligence-driven data innovation across healthcare, wellness, and other enterprise sectors.

Dustin Raney

Based in Arkansas, Raney reports directly to SuperTruth Co-Founder and CEO Bobby Hill. In his new role, he will lead strategic partnerships, go-to-market planning, and ecosystem development across SuperTruth's expanding portfolio. He will shape the company's long-term growth strategy, ensuring that data integrity, consent-driven innovation, and operational scalability remain central to SuperTruth's mission.

Before joining SuperTruth, Raney spent nearly two decades advancing data strategy and innovation at leading marketing and technology firms, including Interpublic Group's (IPG) Acxiom, where he most recently served as Vice President of Product Strategy. During his tenure, he led initiatives at the intersection of data ethics, marketing technology, and AI. His previous roles at Merkle, nGage Labs, and as Principal of Raney SMB Consulting demonstrate a consistent record of bridging customer intelligence, digital engagement, and data infrastructure to deliver measurable results for global brands, including Amazon, Walmart, and JPMorgan Chase.

"SuperTruth is scaling rapidly and with intention," said Bobby Hill, Co-Founder and CEO of SuperTruth. "Bringing on Dustin reflects our commitment to operational excellence and long-term vision. His leadership ensures that as we expand, we do so on a foundation of strategy, integrity, and collaboration."

His appointment reinforces SuperTruth's mission to reshape how organizations create value from data—anchored in trust, transparency, and human-centered design.

"SuperTruth is uniquely positioned to redefine how organizations build value through consent-based data ecosystems," said Raney. "JAS and I have spent years working across some of the largest, most sophisticated data ecosystems in the world, and through that experience, we developed a shared conviction that data must be used responsibly. SuperTruth brings that belief to life by embedding consent as a foundational design principle rather than a compliance checkbox, and empowering companies to innovate responsibly while strengthening the relationships between people, technology, and truth."

About SuperTruth

SuperTruth is a first-party data management company that optimizes health data for AI-powered innovation. By cleaning, structuring, and orchestrating data, SuperTruth empowers organizations to unlock insights that drive better decisions, outcomes, and operational efficiency. Learn more at supertruth.ai .

SOURCE SuperTruth