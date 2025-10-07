SuperTruth's Jason Alan Snyder to Speak at World Summit AI 2025

Snyder to join global thought leaders to explore the balance between automation, intelligence, and human meaning

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperTruth, a leader in data infrastructure and responsible AI innovation, is pleased to announce that co-founder and futurist Jason Alan Snyder will be speaking at World Summit AI 2025. The event will take place October 8- 9 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, bringing together the brightest minds shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

Snyder will participate in the event as a Main Stage "Headliner," where he will present "Time Worth Wasting: Preserving Meaning in a Predictive World." In his talk, Snyder will dive into the erosion of meaning in a world optimized for efficiency, prediction, and automation. He will address how AI systems increasingly dictate what we see, buy, say, and do, and dive into the implications of filtering our lives through metrics and models.

"AI is only as intelligent as the data that it's built on," said Snyder. "The real test of intelligence is not the system's ability to predict, but its purpose. As we continue to automate various aspects of our lives, we must decide what we want to keep human, because meaning is what truly defines intelligence."

Snyder currently serves as the co-founder of SuperTruth and Chairman of the 4As' AI Committee, where he addresses the core challenges shaping the next decade of AI. He has spoken at world-class forums, including the United Nations, the Milken Global Conference, and 4As, influencing both policy and public understanding of AI's societal impact. As a regular contributor at Forbes , he translates complex technical and ethical issues into clear insights for executives and policymakers.

About SuperTruth

SuperTruth is a first-party data management company that optimizes health data for AI-powered innovation. By cleaning, structuring, and orchestrating data, SuperTruth empowers organizations to unlock insights that drive better decisions, outcomes, and operational efficiency. Learn more at supertruth.ai .

