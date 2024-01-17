Supervisory Council Meeting of the Lowcountry Graduate Center

Lowcountry Graduate Center

17 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Monday, January 22, 2024, via ZOOM
4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A meeting of the Supervisory Council for the Lowcountry Graduate Center will be held on Monday, January 22nd at 4:00 PM EST, virtually via Zoom Webinar. Access the meeting online at: https://cofc.zoom.us/j/98941607255

To access via phone, call 1 (312) 626-6799. Meeting ID: 989 4160 7255. Technical assistance line: (843)637-9041. The meeting will be recorded.

Public Participation: Comments and requests to speak must be received by 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 21st  (day before meeting). Written comments will be provided to the board 24 hours in advance of the meeting and will be acknowledged into the record and summarized. You are encouraged to sign up to speak if you would prefer for your full comments to be heard aloud. 

Public Comment Instructions: Use one of the following methods to submit written comments or sign up to speak at the meeting. Please provide your name, address, telephone number, and meeting date. 1. Email [email protected]; or 2. Call (843)637-9041; or 3. Mail comments to: College of Charleston, Provost Office-Lowcountry Graduate Center, 66 George St., Charleston SC 29424. The meeting agenda, minutes, and previous meeting information is available at: https://www.lowcountrygradcenter.org/about/supervisory-council/

www.lowcountrygradcenter.org
843.637.9041
66 George St. Charleston, SC 29424

SOURCE Lowcountry Graduate Center

