SuperX to Introduce 1.6T Optical Modules and Showcase Full-Stack AIDC Solutions at Interop Tokyo 2026

TOKYO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperX AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ: SUPX, "SuperX" or the "Company"), an emerging full-stack AI Data Center (AIDC) infrastructure solutions provider, will introduce its 1.6T optical module solution at Interop Tokyo 2026, taking place from June 10 to June 12, 2026, and showcase a comprehensive portfolio of solutions spanning AI compute, modular AI factory, and digital power infrastructure, designed to support the next wave of AI data center deployment in Japan and global markets.

Visit SuperX at Booth No: 7N26 to explore more about full-stack AIDC solutions

"Japan is a strategically important market for SuperX, and we are committed to supporting its rapidly growing demand for AI infrastructure," said Aiko Furukawa, CEO of SuperX Industries Co. Limited, SuperX's wholly owned subsidiary in Japan. "With our established presence in Japan, including our Global Supply Center in Tsu City, Mie Prefecture, we are well positioned to provide localized delivery, faster response, and long-term operational support. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with customers and partners in Japan and accelerating the deployment of next-generation AI data centers."

High-performance Optical Modules for AI-Scale Connectivity

During the event, SuperX will introduce the 1.6T optical module solution, designed to support the high-bandwidth connectivity needs of large-scale AI training and inference environments. This follows the establishment of SuperX Optical Communications, the joint venture focused on end-to-end optical solutions for next-generation AI data centers. Built on a full Digital Signal Processor (DSP) architecture with silicon photonics integration, the solution delivers high-performance, reliable connectivity and flexible deployment across Ethernet and InfiniBand AI infrastructures.

AI Compute Platforms Built for Diverse AI Workloads

SuperX will showcase a portfolio of AI compute platforms designed to address different deployment scenarios, from large-scale training to flexible inference and high-performance computing.

The solutions include the high-performance SuperX XN8161-B300 AI servers powered by the NVIDIA HGX B300 platform, built for intensive training and high-performance computing workloads; the flexible, high-density compute platform powered by NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs, optimized for diverse AI deployments; and the rack-scale SuperX GB300 NVL72 System powered by the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip, designed to support large-scale model development. Together, these platforms provide a scalable compute foundation for customers' evolving AI infrastructure needs.

Workload-Driven Modular AI Factory for Faster, Scalable Deployment

SuperX's modular AI factory solution is designed around IT workload requirements, helping customers move beyond traditional site-first infrastructure planning toward a more scalable, performance-oriented AIDC deployment model. Through a pre-validated, full-stack architecture that integrates compute, power, cooling and networking, SuperX helps simplify the buildout of AI factories.

Built upon an agile baseline engineering platform, SuperX easily updates and calibrates our designs to match customers' specific GPU servers and unique application workloads. Leveraging this technical flexibility, our pre-validated reference designs provide turnkey compatibility with the cutting-edge NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GB300 NVL72 platform.

Combining standardized design, prefabricated modules, and engineering validation, the solution helps reduce project complexity, shorten time-to-market to 6–9 months, and support a continuous, scalable expansion from a 2.5MW initial pod to 20MW clusters and to massive 80MW computing campuses.

800V DC Power Architecture for High-Density AI Infrastructure

SuperX's Medium Voltage Rectifier(MVR) 800V DC power architecture is designed for high-density AI data centers, enabling more efficient power distribution, lower conversion complexity and improved energy utilization. With a modular, highly integrated design, it simplifies large-scale deployment, supports stable operation, reduces power loss, and offers flexible configuration options to meet diverse site, workload, and expansion needs.

Strengthening Local Presence in Japan

In addition to its full-stack AIDC solutions, SuperX continues to strengthen its presence in Japan through localized delivery and operations. The company's Global Supply Center in Tsu City, Mie Prefecture plays a key role in supporting both regional and global customers, enabling efficient logistics, faster deployment, and reliable service support, with an annual production capacity of up to 20,000 AI servers.

Backed by a global engineering team and a localized spare parts network, SuperX is committed to delivering responsive, end-to-end support to customers across Japan.

Visit SuperX at Booth No: 7N26 at Interop Tokyo 2026 to explore how its full-stack AIDC solutions are enabling scalable, efficient, and future-ready AI infrastructure.

About SuperX AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ: SUPX)

SuperX AI Technology Limited is an AI infrastructure solutions provider, offering a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary hardware, advanced software, and end-to-end services for AI data centers. The Company's services include advanced solution design and planning, cost-effective infrastructure product integration, and end-to-end operations and maintenance. Its core products include high-performance AI servers, 800 Volts Direct Current (800VDC) solutions, high-density liquid cooling solutions, as well as AI cloud and AI agents. Headquartered in Singapore, the Company serves institutional clients globally, including enterprises, research institutions, and cloud and edge computing deployments. For more information, please visit www.superx.sg

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