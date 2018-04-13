Suplari Adds Seasoned Tech Executive Brad DePew to Lead Global Sales

"Suplari solves a hard problem that CFOs and procurement leaders are struggling with today – unlocking data siloed by enterprise systems to enable actionable intelligence to deliver hard cost savings, operational efficiencies and adherence to spend management policies," said Brad DePew. "There is a compelling opportunity for our disruptive application. The market is ready for a better, more outcome-driven approach, and I'm thrilled to join Suplari to drive the growth and adoption of our innovative AI solution."

DePew most recently was a VP of Sales for Applause, a digital experience platform that leverages crowdsourced communities to optimize the customer journey and ensure quality of customers' digital properties and assets. His enterprise software expertise spans infrastructure, business applications and data analytics.

DePew has led winning sales teams at Oracle, as well as BEA Systems and IBM. He is also no stranger to building successful sales strategies for startups. He managed sales at Mercator Software, Metastorm and Online Resources & Communication, an early pioneer of SaaS solutions for the financial services industry.

"We're thrilled to get someone the caliber of Brad to lead our global sales and account management efforts," said Nikesh Parekh, co-founder and CEO, Suplari. "There is a massive opportunity to help enterprises operate more cost effectively and rapidly, especially in this era of increased uncertainty and volatility. Access to and drawing intelligence from enterprise data is the key. We're excited to bring Brad onboard to partner with our customers to drive cost savings that can fund growth, innovation, and job creation within their organizations."

About Suplari

Suplari provides an AI-driven insights platform that enables enterprises to achieve what's not humanly possible. Customers realize hard dollar cost savings and effectively manage supplier risk that is today hidden within millions of data points in the enterprise. Suplari connects and unifies disparate supplier data sources and systems and then continuously analyzes millions of supplier and sourcing transactions to generate real-time AI-driven insights on reducing spend, mitigating risk and increasing compliance. Suplari's products are on the cutting edge of AI in procurement and cloud computing. For more information, contact info (at) suplari.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suplari-adds-seasoned-tech-executive-brad-depew-to-lead-global-sales-300629328.html

SOURCE Suplari

Related Links

http://www.suplari.com

