Supplemental Health Brand Dr. Nutrition 360 Has Products Available Through Rakuten.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty supplement brand, Dr. Nutrition 360, has been expanding their e-commerce model over the last six months, now with products available for purchase through online retail giant, Rakuten.com. Online sales have been a major component of the Dr. Nutrition brand success throughout 2020, and the recent acquisition of Rakuten could have a major impact on their overall supplement sales.

Rakuten is often referred to as "The Biggest E-Commerce Site You've Never Heard Of," because the site is well known in Japan, but Rakuten has only started to gain name recognition as an online retailer for the US market in the last eight years. But despite their name recognition in the United States, Rakuten's sales figures speak for themselves, as the company totaled more than $10 billion in online sales in the United States last year.

Online sales have been a driving force behind all supplement sales throughout the United States, but particularly now, as more people are ordering their usual supplements online. With a larger online buying base, the potential for new customers who are browsing supplement options virtually has increased substantially in the last four months.

Dr. Nutrition 360 is ready to hit the ground running in the online retail market after years of running a successful brand, with a host of supplemental nutrition products. Dr. Nutrition is an offshoot of parent company, Honson Pharmatech Group, a major player in Canada's supplemental health market since 1995.

Dr. Nutrition was a passion project, started by physicians and specialists from the naturopathy field, hoping to make a difference in the way people buy and take vitamins. Dr. Nutrition's brand focus has been on preventative nutritional health, ensuring that people from all walks of life have easy access to the highest quality supplements available to keep them healthy.

The brand is able to streamline their supplement output because all aspects of the manufacturing process, from research and development to packaging and shipping, are all handled in their state-of-the-art Toronto facility. Boasting over 75,000 square feet, this space acts as the laboratory for Dr. Nutrition's supplements, and even houses their professional showroom.

Dr. Nutrition's brand success has been based around having a broad list of highly developed products that are consumer-ready and ready to ship, with the entire process streamlined from start to finish. As buying trends move to a majority e-commerce marketplace, Dr. Nutrition 360 is smart to partner with some of the giants of the online market.

Find Dr. Nutrition's supplements online through their company website, and now through Rakuten.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Torrance Politi

(954) 579-2243

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Nutrition 360