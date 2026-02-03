Supplemental Health Care Earns Ninth Best of Staffing Talent and Client Awards in 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC), a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions provider, has been named a winner of ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing Client and Talent awards, underscoring the company's commitment to world-class service in behavioral health, education, and healthcare. In addition, SHC has maintained its prestigious Gold status, reflecting a sustained track record of excellence for five or more consecutive years.

This year, SHC achieved satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 76.4% of its clients, surpassing the industry average of 55%. The company also earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 74% from its clients, compared to the industry average of 45%. With 20.8% of clients providing feedback, SHC's recognition is backed by a comprehensive view of its outstanding service.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent awards underscore SHC's commitment to world-class service. Post this

In addition, SHC received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 78.3% of its placed healthcare and school professionals, well above the industry's 50% average. The firm's candidate Net Promoter Score reached 70%, more than double the industry's average of 30%. Feedback was provided by 25.8% of SHC's candidates, offering a reliable measure of quality across the company.

"We're exceptionally proud to be named Best of Staffing for the 9th year in a row," said Alex Acton, Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Supplemental Health Care. "Our commitment to our clients, employees, and communities is our greatest priority every day, so it's an honor to see those experiences recognized by one of the industry's most respected benchmarks."

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated helps B2B service firms gain actionable insights to stop client issues from becoming lost revenue, expand their business with existing clients, and attract new ones. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading behavioral health, education, and healthcare workforce solutions provider that connects caring nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students. SHC is proud to deliver world-class service and career options to our clinicians, a range of dynamic workforce solutions to our clients, and a supportive atmosphere to our corporate teams. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

