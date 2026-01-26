Workforce Solutions President, Kelly Mahannah, Named to 2026 Staffing 100 North America List

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is proud to announce that Kelly Mahannah, President of Workforce Solutions, has been named to the prestigious 2026 Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 North America list. This annual honor recognizes the most influential leaders in the staffing industry who have made exceptional contributions and demonstrated unwavering commitment to advancing workforce solutions.

Under Kelly Mahannah's leadership, SHC has solidified its standing as one of the largest healthcare managed service provider (MSP) organizations in the United States. Mahannah spearheaded the rollout of an enhanced workforce analytics platform and launched a groundbreaking direct sourcing partnership, delivering measurable value to clients and furthering SHC's reputation for innovation.

During her tenure, SHC maintained an impressive 90% retention rate of MSP partnerships and achieved an outstanding 78% Net Promoter Score as measured by ClearlyRated. Notably, Mahannah's strategic initiatives led to significant financial impact for clients, with one major rural health system realizing over $25 million in savings, including a $10 million CMS reimbursement.

A recognized thought leader in the staffing community, Mahannah presented on MSP innovation at SIA's 2025 Healthcare Staffing Summit and actively mentors female employees through SHC's internal employee resource group, SheConnects. Her passion for innovation and client success exemplifies the values that drive SHC's tech-enabled workforce solutions forward in behavioral health, education, and healthcare.

About Staffing Industry Analysts

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading behavioral health, education, and healthcare workforce solutions provider that connects caring nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students. SHC is proud to deliver world-class service and career options to our clinicians, a range of dynamic workforce solutions to our clients, and a supportive atmosphere to our corporate teams. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

