Supplemental Health Care Named Among the Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms for 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is proud to announce that it has been named one of 2024's Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms and Largest Staffing Firms in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). This distinguished recognition highlights SHC's continued dedication to connecting qualified healthcare professionals in over 100 skillsets to a wide range of settings across the continuum of care.

A workforce solutions leader for 40 years, Supplemental Health Care has grown from a specialized psychiatric travel nursing firm to a national provider of workforce solutions supporting integrated behavioral health across healthcare and educational facilities of all sizes. The company's commitment to industry-leading expertise, world-class service, and tech-enabled solutions has set it apart as a top-tier provider in the industry.

As a leading healthcare and integrated behavioral health staffing company, SHC offers a wide range of services, including per diem, travel, and permanent placement staffing, as well as workforce solutions and managed services. The company's extensive network of skilled healthcare professionals allows it to quickly and effectively match the right talent with the right opportunities, helping facilities improve patient care outcomes and operational efficiencies.

SHC's commitment has helped deliver millions of hours of high-quality care by connecting compassionate professionals with meaningful career opportunities across the country. For more information about Supplemental Health Care, please visit shccares.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Its proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor.

SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services.

