Supplemental Health Care's Greg Palmer Inducted into ASA Leadership Hall of Fame 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is proud to announce its Chairman & CEO, Greg Palmer, has been inducted into the American Staffing Association (ASA) Leadership Hall of Fame. Established in 1985, this honor acknowledges Palmer's exceptional contributions to ASA and the staffing industry at large.

Throughout his career, Palmer has made significant contributions to the staffing and recruiting industry, including his time on the American Staffing Association Board of Directors from 2003 to 2006. His leadership and vision have also played a fundamental role in Supplemental Health Care's position as a national leader in behavioral health, education, and healthcare workforce solutions across the United States.

With the announcement , Richard Wahlquist, the American Staffing Association's CEO shared: "Greg Palmer's innovative approach to staffing has helped shape our modern industry and connect countless people to meaningful work. Greg is a visionary thinker with a proven track record of success as well as a lifetime of giving back to help others. We look forward to inducting him into the Leadership Hall of Fame at Staffing World."

Palmer's inclusion in the ASA Leadership Hall of Fame stands as a well-earned tribute to his impressive leadership, innovative approach, and significant impact on the staffing industry. He will be recognized during the ASA annual convention and expo, Staffing World 2024 , at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN from October 22nd to 24th.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net .

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading behavioral health, education, and healthcare workforce solutions provider that connects caring nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students. SHC is proud to deliver world-class service and career options to our clinicians, a range of dynamic workforce solutions to our clients, and a supportive atmosphere to our corporate teams. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

