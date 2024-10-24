Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) Announces 2024 Environmental Sustainability Award Winners

Representatives from Blackburn Energy, Ford, General Motors, Lear, Magna, and Toyota Tsusho America recognized for environmental leadership.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP), an association of global automakers and their suppliers working together to advance environmental sustainability through the automotive supply chain, today announced the recipients of its 2024 environmental leadership awards at its quarterly membership meeting in Marysville, Ohio.

The SP Awards are designed to recognize and raise awareness of environmental sustainability successes within the automotive supply chain, while promoting knowledge sharing and transfer of proven solutions across the automotive industry. The 2024 Awards were presented in four categories including: Community Impact; Creativity in Implementing Sustainable Practices; Demonstrating Environmental Innovation in the Manufacturing Process; and, Shining Stars.

Community Impact

The Community Impact Award recognizes automotive suppliers who strive to extend the positive impacts of their sustainability efforts to local communities and organizations outside the automotive industry through outreach and education.

The 2024 Community Impact Award was presented to Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. for its long-standing Earth Day initiative in partnership with the Pike County Soil and Water Conservation District and other community organizations around the company's Princeton, Indiana site. Since 2017, the project has distributed over 3,300 trees to local schools and organizations, while employee volunteers have helped educate nearly 3,000 students on environmental stewardship.

Creativity in Implementing Sustainable Practices

The Creativity in Implementing Sustainable Practices Award recognizes automotive suppliers that demonstrate remarkable creativity in implementing environmental sustainability programs and practices.

The 2024 SP Creativity in Implementing Sustainable Practices Award was presented to Lear Corporation for its innovation in sustainable automotive textiles with the development of ReNewKnit™, a lightweight, recyclable warp-knit textile material. The product is made from polyester yarn spun from 100% recycled plastic bottles, finished with a foam-free recycled fleece backing, and produced at Lear facilities using 100% renewable electricity.

Demonstrating Environmental Innovation

The Demonstrating Environmental Innovation Award recognizes automotive suppliers that demonstrate outstanding innovation in an advanced manufacturing process or technology leading to significant environmental and economic impact within the automotive supply chain.

The 2024 SP Demonstrating Environmental Innovation Award was presented to Blackburn Energy for the application of its RelGen™ hybrid charging technology to reduce Scope 3 emissions in an automotive carrier fleet. In collaboration with General Motors and one of their carrier partners, Moon Star Express, a pilot of Blackburn's technology demonstrated its ability to increase the carrier's fuel economy by 16%, which equates to a 1.2 mile per gallon increase, while eliminating the need for overnight engine idling, with an expected one-year return on investment.

Shining Star

The Shining Star award recognizes and celebrates individual sustainability leaders within the SP membership for their exemplary efforts in developing and improving environmental sustainability programs, as well as their leadership and engagement in SP. This year three members were selected for recognition with an award based on their leadership and contributions to SP's mission.

Alex Phan of Magna was recognized for his leadership in working to reduce packaging waste by addressing inconsistencies in automotive wood pallet specifications, resulting in the successful publication of recommendations to reduce waste and improve sustainability in wood pallet management within the industry in North America.

Dan Esch of Ford Motor Company was recognized for his leadership in continually seeking to find better means for recovery of automotive materials and for his contributions to several SP initiatives supporting development of industry-wide best practices related to responsible management of packaging, batteries, and other key automotive waste streams.

Sarah Tea of General Motors was recognized for her leadership and commitment in driving progress on nature-based solutions and circular economy efforts within the industry, including her contributions to SP projects related to both nature and sustainable packaging.

"On behalf of the SP organization, we are proud to recognize this year's award winners for their outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication to environmental sustainability. Each of their efforts are driving meaningful change across the industry and setting an inspiring example for others to learn from," said Kevin Butt, Senior Director Environmental Sustainability, Toyota Motor North America and Chair of SP's Board of Directors.

To learn more about the SP Awards Program visit: https://www.supplierspartnership.org/sp-awards-program/

About SP

The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) provides a forum for global automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to work together toward a shared vision of an automotive industry with positive environmental impact. Learn more at: www.supplierspartnership.org

SOURCE Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP)