Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics Name Intelligent Audit Recipient of 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, and Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named Intelligent Audit as one of the winners of this year's Top Supply Chain Projects award, which profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline and improve the supply chain.

"The past 12 months have seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt, and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain. Companies implemented others' software and technology to work smarter, together. Their partnerships cultivated resilience and placed a spotlight on projects designed to make the supply chain space safer and more efficient," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "And, now it's time to celebrate those projects!"

Intelligent Audit was one of the few Freight Audit and Payment companies awarded a Top Supply Chain Projects Award, based on IA's proprietary anomaly detection software and team of experts that did a deep dive into the shipping data of a leading specialty pet retailer to achieve a cost-effective next-day ground footprint for e-commerce orders.

The retailer spends about $150 million annually using an omnichannel fulfillment strategy. Intelligent Audit's proprietary anomaly detection software flagged an inexplicable spike in shipping spend before peak season. Under the direction of Dr. Brian Pollack, Intelligent Audit's data science team used proprietary machine learning algorithms to analyze dozens of variables over hundreds of millions of entries and almost immediately picked up on an erroneous shipping correction charge per package, resulting in an additional $35,000–$45,000 in weekly spend — nearly five times the norm.

Upon further investigation of SKU quantities, the retailer determined that three specific tracking numbers associated with small pet toys were incurring a $25–$30 charge per package, an amount far above the normal range to ship those items.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Supply Chain Project," Intelligent Audit CEO Hannah Testani said. "We're the only true source that combines TMS data and transportation carrier invoices across all modes to capture real-time visibility for our customers. Our anomaly detection technology provides invoice-level results at significant speed and scale, something no person or team of people could ever accomplish."

About Intelligent Audit

Choosing Intelligent Audit means accessing a unique blend of technology-driven services designed for today's challenging supply chain environment. Since 1996, their expertise in freight audit, recovery, business intelligence, anomaly detection, and secure payment processing has empowered businesses to make informed, data-driven decisions. Their approach offers clarity in a volatile market and provides actionable insights through the normalization and cleansing of data across carriers, modes, and regions. With Intelligent Audit, businesses benefit from cost-saving strategies, enhanced decision-making, and reduced operational anxiety, positioning them for strategic success in uncertain times. For more information, visit www.intelligentaudit.com .

About Dr. Brian Pollack, Ph.D.

Before joining Intelligent Audit in 2021 to lead its data science team, Pollack developed a machine learning method for detecting liver fibrosis using only magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) as input. This method mimics the outputs of MR Elastography (MRE), a powerful noninvasive imaging technique for identifying fibrosis. Noninvasive techniques like these will eventually become the gold standard and provide accurate diagnoses without subjecting patients to invasive biopsies and their associated risks.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operates the SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates the SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers with the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

