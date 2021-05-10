Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Richard Perry and Jorie Ramsaur of Intelligent Audit Pros to Know for 2021

The two "2021 Pros to Know," Jorie Ramsaur and Richard Perry, are strategic leaders embracing the role of VP of Strategic Accounts. The award is a testament to Intelligent Audit's company culture that puts the customer at the heart of every service and technology solution.

Last year, Hannah Testani, who recently stepped into the role of CEO of Intelligent Audit , was named a "2020 Pro to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The recognition of additional Intelligent Audit team members as "Pros to Know" emphasizes the increased interest in advanced analytics as a way for enterprise companies to improve transportation spend management.

Richard Perry had this to say about the award:

"It was inspiring to receive this recognition, as I'm very passionate about customer experience and helping other supply chain leaders achieve success in various measures. The pandemic and our return have been challenging at best, as supply chain leaders are forced to look for ways to be more efficient and reduce cost, and in some cases, attempt to stay neutral and out the red. Intelligent Audit has given me the keys to help customers quickly unlock powerful insights into their transportation networks, and understanding is the first step in knowing what to do next. Thank you to everyone who recognized me for this award, as I'm sure we have helped each other along the way."

Jorie Ramsaur went on to describe her thoughts on the prestigious recognition:

"The recognition by Supply & Demand Chain Executive is incredibly meaningful and validates the time and effort that I give toward our customers day in and day out. Every customer is different, so understanding their individual needs and leveraging advanced analytics enables us to quickly identify further cost savings initiatives that align with their strategic goals. My experience in the industry allows me to provide strong account management support to my customers well after the sales process has ended, and I know that means the world to them."

And Hannah Testani further added her views:

"The recognition by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for both Richard and Jorie is not surprising. It tells the story of Intelligent Audit in that our commitment to connect and share data with our network is absolute. We focus on building a better transportation management strategy through accountability, data collection, data normalization, and advanced analytics technology all backed by strong personalized account management. Together, we look forward to seeing what will happen as recovery continues and how the whole Intelligent Audit team empowers shippers to improve decision-making and recapture wasted spend."

The industry has clearly taken notice of the established and groundbreaking leadership Intelligent Audit offers the market by deploying a strong account management culture backed by advanced analytics and business intelligence.

About Intelligent Audit

Intelligent Audit is the global leader in multi-modal transportation invoice audit, business intelligence and advanced analytics, network modeling, and spend optimization solutions. IA's proprietary technology, coupled with its strategic account advisers, provides clients with real-time insights that help shippers reduce wasteful spend and identify optimization opportunities.

For nearly three decades, Intelligent Audit has served customers around the world, including some of the largest most complex companies in the Fortune 10 as well as thousands of small and midsize businesses. IA supports all transportation modes, including small parcel, courier, final-mile, truckload, less-than-truckload, ocean, air, rail, and intermodal. In 2020, Intelligent Audit processed more than $23 billion in transportation spend from its offices in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Intelligent Audit's mission is to empower companies to ship smarter – delivering shipments faster, cheaper, with fewer exceptions. For more information, visit www.intelligentaudit.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

SOURCE Intelligent Audit

Related Links

intelligentaudit.com

