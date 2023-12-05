Supply chain analytics market size to increase by USD 10,121.6 million: the increased need to improve business processes to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supply Chain Analytics Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.07% and register an incremental growth of USD 10,121.6 million during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the increased need to improve business processes, rising demand for omnichannel retailing, and the increasing need to improve supply chain visibility. However, the implementation challenges are hindering the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

Regional Analysis

By region, the global supply chain analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The need to increase operational efficiency, reduce the cost of maintaining supply chains in enterprises, and modernize logistics and warehouse operations is driving the demand for supply chain analytics in the US.

Company Profiles

The supply chain analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Cloudera Inc: The company offers supply chain analytics through which we learn about trends in the retail, manufacturing, and supply chain industries, and how decision-makers can apply new data sources and technologies.

Oracle Corp.

QlikTech international AB

RELEX Oy

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Savi Technology Inc.

Software AG

Tableau Software LLC

TARGIT AS

TIBCO Software Inc.

Voxware Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By end-user , the market is segmented into retail, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and others. The retail segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into The retail segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East , Africa , and South America . North America held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this supply chain analytics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the supply chain analytics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the supply chain analytics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the supply chain analytics market across North America, Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of supply chain analytics market vendors

