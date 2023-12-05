Supply chain analytics market size to increase by USD 10,121.6 million: the increased need to improve business processes to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supply Chain Analytics Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.07% and register an incremental growth of USD 10,121.6 million during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the increased need to improve business processes, rising demand for omnichannel retailing, and the increasing need to improve supply chain visibility. However, the implementation challenges are hindering the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global supply chain analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The need to increase operational efficiency, reduce the cost of maintaining supply chains in enterprises, and modernize logistics and warehouse operations is driving the demand for supply chain analytics in the US.

Company Profiles

The supply chain analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Cloudera Inc: The company offers supply chain analytics through which we learn about trends in the retail, manufacturing, and supply chain industries, and how decision-makers can apply new data sources and technologies.
  • Datameer Inc: The company offers supply chain analytics which involves making data-driven decisions in order to improve operational and tactical efficiency between vendor touchpoints.
  • Infor Inc: The company offers supply chain analytics that modernizes the supply chain with smart and connected analytics.
  • International Business Machines Corp: The company offers supply chain analytics which represents the ability to make data-driven decisions, based on a summary of relevant, trusted data, often using visualization in the form of graphs, charts and other means.
  • Manhattan Associates Inc: The company offers supply chain analytics which accelerates speed to business values.
  • MicroStrategy Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • QlikTech international AB
  • RELEX Oy
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Savi Technology Inc.
  • Software AG
  • Tableau Software LLC
  • TARGIT AS
  • TIBCO Software Inc.
  • Voxware Inc.
Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and others. The retail segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the market.

Business Continuity Management Solutions Market by Deployment, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The business continuity management solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 778.32 million

Prison Management Systems Market by Deployment, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The prison management systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 350.64 million.

What are the key data covered in this supply chain analytics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the supply chain analytics market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the supply chain analytics market and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the supply chain analytics market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of supply chain analytics market vendors

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by End-User
  7. Market Segmentation by Deployment
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Technavio categorizes the global automotive lighting market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The global...
The global geospatial analytics market size is estimated to grow by USD 102.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is...
