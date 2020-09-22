Supply Chain Industry Executives Join Blume Global Executive Advisory Board

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions empowered by the largest globally-connected network, today announced the newest members of the Blume Executive Advisory Board (EAB) - Michael Moore and Yannis Skoufalos.

The EAB is an advisory team of respected supply chain executives, industry experts, and technology and academic leaders that help shape and define Blume Global's go-to-market strategy, R&D priorities, and product roadmap. Moore and Skoufalos bring decades of experience advising and managing global supply chains for large, public companies that span all modes of transportation.

"At Blume Global, we shape our innovation strategy in response to the greatest needs and challenges facing the supply chain today and, in the future," said Pervinder Johar, CEO, Blume Global. "The extensive supply chain and logistics knowledge that Michael and Yannis bring to the EAB is invaluable as we develop and build upon our solutions that enable our customers to create more efficient and effective supply chains in the face of growing demands for digitization and optimization within the industry."

Skoufalos spent more than three decades at P&G in engineering and supply network positions, managing and transforming its global supply network of over 60,000 employees, providing P&G with a demonstrable and sustainable competitive advantage. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor to the CEO of Blue Yonder and a member of the Board Directors of Hostess Brands and the Board of Advisors at Symbotic. Skoufalos is experienced in leading diverse, global supply chain teams.

"Joining the Blume Global EAB, means becoming a part of a global network that has helped enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and significantly improve structural savings," said Skoufalos. "Collaborating with Blume executives and the EAB on the company's strategic objectives presents a unique opportunity to position Blume for success among the current supply chain landscape."

Chairman of the Board at Fenix Marine Services, Private Equity Senior Advisor, and Board Member at DCLI and Tidewater Transportation, Moore's knowledge in trucking, ocean liner, terminals, and logistics boasts unique management of a rapidly changing supply chain industry and the technology needed for company growth. Moore has managed large global organizations spanning operations, marketing, commercial, and trade including Maersk's Global Sales for Europe and Africa.

"Blume Global's leadership team has deep experience in supply chain operations, particularly ocean, rail and drayage. This is just one of the reasons the company stands out among other supply chain and logistics organizations," said Moore. "As Blume commits to helping the broader industry navigate its way through COVID-19 challenges, a global recession, and disrupted supply chains, I look forward to being involved in the crucial planning that will help Blume grow and expand its customer base."

About Blume Global

From the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest owner-operator drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks. Every move. Every mode. Every mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial audit & settlement, Blume Global leverages 25 years of data insights, its globally connected network, and advanced technologies to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com .

