Supply chain leaders convene at Tecsys User Conference 2026 to address geopolitical risk, AI and operational resilience

Healthcare, distribution and technology experts gather to address the pressures reshaping modern supply chains

MONTREAL, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management company, today announced its keynote speaker and agenda for the annual Tecsys User Conference (TUC), taking place from May 31-June 3, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

As geopolitical pressure, AI adoption and operational complexity reshape supply chains, leaders are coming together at Tecsys User Conference 2026. Featuring keynote Rodger Baker, the event explores how organizations are building resilience, managing risk and keeping critical operations running. Speed Speed Rodger Baker, senior geopolitical analyst with Periplous and executive director of the Stratfor Center for Applied Geopolitics at RANE, joins TUC 2026 to explore how global forces are reshaping supply chain strategy.

As organizations face mounting geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory pressure and operational complexity across global supply chains, the conference brings together leaders from organizations including Nissan, Texas Children's Hospital, St. Luke's and Kirby Risk to share how they are responding. Sessions will examine how supply chain teams are reshoring and diversifying supply, building resilience against disruption, deploying AI in regulated environments, and maintaining continuity in the face of labor constraints, volatility and risk.

This year's conference will feature keynote speaker Rodger Baker, Senior Geopolitical Analyst with Periplous and the Executive Director of the Stratfor Center for Applied Geopolitics at RANE. His session, "Geopolitics in Action: Understanding the World to Navigate It," will examine how escalating geopolitical and economic pressures are reshaping sourcing strategies and investment decisions.

The agenda also features supply chain leaders at the forefront of navigating real-world complexity and transforming supply chain operations across healthcare systems, distribution networks and warehouses, including:

Tecsys executives sharing a bold vision for the future of supply chains and the real‑world role of AI,

Customer and partner presentations from Prisma Health, Werner Electric, Intermountain Health and others on scaling resilience, deploying AI and modernizing operations in highly constrained environments,

Insights from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Advent Health, leaders in the Gartner Top 25 Healthcare Supply Chains,

Behind-the-scenes VIP tours at Nissan and Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and

Hands-on workshops on agentic AI, AI governance, autonomous robotics and warehouse transformation.

"The supply chain is the heartbeat of modern operations and a critical driver of performance and resilience, especially as geopolitical and economic pressures intensify," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "For decades, we have worked with organizations in high-stakes environments to manage complexity behind the scenes. Our user conference brings those leaders together at a moment when supply chain performance matters more than ever."

TUC 2026 is supported by Platinum and Gold sponsors Amazon Web Services, Payroc, Avalon, Scanmodul and Terso Solutions.

To learn more, view the full agenda and register, visit: https://www.tecsysuserconference.com/event/c7e49ef9-f444-405f-b6ca-56862333e3dc/summary

About Tecsys

Tecsys is trusted by mission-critical organizations in healthcare and distribution to build resilient, efficient and secure supply chains. A global provider of cloud-based, AI-driven software with deep domain expertise, Tecsys delivers real-time operational visibility and execution across critical workflows when performance and reliability matter most. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TCS). For more information, visit www.tecsys.com.

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2026. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.