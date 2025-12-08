SupplyHouse Announces 2025 Track to the Trades Scholarship Winners

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse, a leading e-commerce retailer of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies, is proud to announce the 10 recipients of its 2025 Track to the Trades Scholarship, created in partnership with Bold.org. Now in its second year, the program continued to grow, with a 70% increase in applications nationwide as interest in skilled trade careers accelerates.

This year's applicants represented a wide range of backgrounds, experiences, and career ambitions across the trades. Many shared a desire not only to build a stable future for themselves, but also to contribute to the growth and evolution of the skilled trades workforce. In her application essay, one recipient, Aungelique Simmons of Marietta, GA, expressed this passion clearly, noting: "I want to be part of the new wave of skilled workers who break barriers and show that the trades are for everyone. Because when more people like me step into these spaces, we bring new ideas, perspectives, and possibilities."

The 2025 scholarship recipients were selected for their dedication, drive, and commitment to building meaningful careers that strengthen and support their communities.

2025 Track to the Trades Scholarship Winners

Amr Kashour — Bridgeview, IL

— Bridgeview, IL Kowen Smith — Lacey, WA

— Lacey, WA Chace Johnson — Cotton, MN

— Cotton, MN Mark Crosbourne — Brooklyn, NY

— Brooklyn, NY Naethan Urtecho — Silver Springs, MD

— Silver Springs, MD Corey Fields — Broadview, IL

— Broadview, IL Aungelique Simmons — Marietta, GA

— Marietta, GA Stephanie Reynolds-White — Denver, CO

— Denver, CO Amanda Lang — Pittsburgh, PA

— Pittsburgh, PA Sebastian Guzman — Staten Island, NY

"We're inspired by the passion and purpose shown by this year's applicants," said Christine Boehm, Communications and Events Team Lead at SupplyHouse. "This year's winners demonstrated impressive determination and a clear commitment to building successful futures in the trades. We're proud to support them as they take their next steps."

Each scholarship recipient will receive funding to help cover training-related expenses, including tuition, tools, certifications, and other costs associated with building a career in the trades.

The Track to the Trades Scholarship program underscores SupplyHouse's commitment to supporting the next generation of plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, and other essential trade professionals who keep communities running every day.

To learn more about SupplyHouse and its commitment to supporting the next generation of skilled trade professionals, visit SupplyHouse.com.

