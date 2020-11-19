SupplyHouse.com Donates $185,000 Worth of Chromebooks to Wyandanch High School Students

The high school has a minority enrollment of 100% with 52% of students identifying as Hispanic and 48% identifying as Black. SupplyHouse.com values equality and is working to support minority communities by offering them access to more resources. With COVID-19 still a concern, the district is following all guidelines and protocols and is offering students both in-person and remote learning options. Students in Wyandanch High School will greatly benefit from the new Chromebooks to enable them to maximize their learning opportunities regardless of which learning option they selected.

Two of SupplyHouse.com's core values are respect and generosity which align with this donation. Initially, SupplyHouse.com struggled to locate in-stock Chromebooks as a result of the global shortage. Joshua Meyerowitz - Founder and CEO at SupplyHouse.com and David Acuna Correra - SupplyHouse.com Network Engineer worked hard to find available stock to provide to the students of Wyandanch High School.



Thankfully, SupplyHouse.com was able to locate an in-stock supply and has already delivered 250 laptops. The remaining 381 are expected to arrive by November 23rd.

"The morale of the building shot up another 100%" expressed Paul Sibblies, Wyandanch High School Principal, when discussing the excitement of the first delivery. "These kids were coming down to the office, grabbing their Chromebooks, reporting back to the classroom - and you can just see the joy and light in their faces," he continued.



"I thank Josh for his kind heart and passion to help these kids develop into becoming productive citizens in Wyandanch. The Chromebooks that he is providing are an extreme asset that will inspire and enable our scholars to achieve their goals," Sibblies expressed with gratitude.

