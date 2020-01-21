SupplyHouse.com Hosts Annual Housecars Awards Ceremony to Celebrate Employees

The first Housecars Awards was in 2015 and started as a way to thank the Customer Service department for their hard work during the company's biggest sale of the year, Trade Tuesday - which takes place the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. The Housecars, a spin on the word Oscars, is a unique way for representatives to relax and take an hour out of their day to be recognized with awards, games, and prizes.

The event was hosted by several Customer Service Team Leads including Christine Boehm, Danielle Carbonaro, Amanda Daley, Nicole Intravia, Nicole Lewis, Michael Lieberknecht, Teresa Missig, Amanda Ramierez, Meghan Rivera, Katie Stewart, and Emma Velazquez. With weeks of planning and preparation, the event went off without a hitch.

"During our busy months and Trade Tuesday, we can become so focused on the day-to-day and making sure we are hitting our goals that we can forget to take a moment to pause and engage with one another," said Emma Velazquez, Customer Service Team Lead. "The Housecars is our way to recognize the employees in a specific, meaningful, and oftentimes funny way to show how much the person means to us on an individual level while also focusing on the fruits of their efforts," Velazquez continued.

Customer service representatives look forward to the Housecars every year. Ashley Rains, a representative in Reno, Nevada expressed how it makes employees feel "extremely appreciated." "It [the Housecars] allows everyone to be individually recognized for their contributions as an employee and a person," Rains explained.

SupplyHouse.com is an e-commerce company that focuses on providing excellent customer service in the plumbing, heating, and HVAC industry. SupplyHouse.com has a total of 404 employees across their four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. With its core values and unique company culture, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, and the greater community.

