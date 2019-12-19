SupplyHouse.com Hosts Residents of Little Flower Children and Family Services for 8th Consecutive Year

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, an e-commerce company that sells plumbing, heating, and HVAC supplies is preparing for their annual giving back day. Taking place on December 27th from 2:00 – 4:30pm ET, employees will volunteer at local organizations including Pal-O-Mine, HorseAbility, Bethany Hospitality Inn and Little Flower Children and Family Services to help give back this holiday season.

For the eighth consecutive year, residents of Little Flower Children and Family Services will join SupplyHouse.com at their Winter Wonderland event. Little Flower, a non-profit organization, works to support individuals with developmental disabilities and behavioral trauma. Approximately 25 members of Little Flower's residential program will be joining SupplyHouse.com's Winter Wonderland event by participating in a fun-filled day of games, karaoke, food, and more!

"I absolutely love attending our Little Flower event," said Julie Collins, Human Resources Associate. "We host a carnival for underprivileged children on Long Island and it's so wonderful to watch them have fun for a few hours during what might be a difficult time of year. My mentee and I will spend the two hours we have together playing games, decorating cupcakes, crafting, and enjoying one another's company. Parting is usually bittersweet but it's so rewarding for me to be part of a team that makes a difference in the lives of these children," Collins continued.

Along with SupplyHouse.com's Winter Wonderland event, employees will be volunteering at other local organizations including: Pal-O-Mine, HorseAbility, and Bethany Hospitality Inn Soup Kitchen. Employees will help clean, organize, and maintain facility grounds.



"As one of our core values, giving back is especially meaningful to our employees during the holiday season," said Anna Goldenbaum, Human Resources Associate. "As we've grown, our giving back day has expanded from volunteering with one organization to four! A majority of us stay in-office for the Winter Wonderland event, while the rest of the team works in groups to help different organizations in the area," Goldenbaum continued.

SupplyHouse.com is an e-commerce company that focuses on providing excellent customer service in the plumbing, heating, and HVAC industry. SupplyHouse.com has a total of 370 employees across their four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. With their core values and unique company culture, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, and greater community.

