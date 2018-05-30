SupplyHouse.com Ranked No. 6. among the Best Companies to Work for in New York

"It's so exciting to be part of a company that is recognized as a top place to work," says Julie Costello, HR representative. "We have experienced incredible growth since we were presented with our first award three years ago and it's amazing to know that our company culture remains intact; our team loves what they do; and our leaders value and respect us."

SupplyHouse.com, often thought of as the leader of the Plumbing and HVAC industry, is an online supplier of plumbing, heating, and HVAC products. The company believes the keys to its success includes an open door policy, the de-emphasis of titles, and a dog friendly office. Along with that, the company offers ping-pong, pool tables and a gym that employees can use during their break time. The fully equipped gym was transferred from warehouse space and now consists of various fitness machines, a half basketball court, hockey net, kick boxing area, lockers and showers. SupplyHouse.com has a total of 115 employees at its headquarters in Melville, NY and 210 employees total across their three locations in New York, New Jersey, and Ohio. With its core values and unique company culture, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, and greater community.

The Best Companies to Work for in New York State program is a partnership between the NYS-SHRM and Best Companies Group. The Presenting Sponsors of the 2018 awards were Bethpage Federal Credit Union and Ryan LLC; Celebration Supporting Sponsors were Anchin and Blue 449; Supporting Sponsors were National Consumer Panel, Strategic Financial Solutions, LLC and UPSCO, Inc. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York State program, please visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com.

