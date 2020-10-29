SupplyHouse.com Sees Continued Growth and Reaches New Milestones with their 500th Hire

"We're really proud of this accomplishment and know this is a direct result of the effort put in by the kind, driven, and talented people that make up our team," expressed Joshua Meyerowitz, Founder and CEO of SupplyHouse.com. "We have overcome many obstacles throughout our history and are grateful for our continued success," he explained.

In addition to continuous revenue growth, the company has also increased warehouse space for optimal functionality and service. Currently, SupplyHouse.com has a total of 600,000 square feet of warehouse space across their three distribution centers in Columbus (OH), Cranbury (NJ), and Reno (NV). This space has allowed the company to expand inventory and the number of products offered. They also plan to open a new distribution center in Dallas, Texas as early as the spring of 2021.

While the company has been fortunate enough to see exceptional growth over the past several years, their team values humility and remains humble while focusing on personal and professional growth. Collectively, the company is grateful they've been able to leverage their success to increase giving back initiatives. This year their giving back efforts include: donating masks to hospitals across the nation, sending boxes of non-perishable food items to local high schools, donating 328lbs of non-perishable food items to Long Island Cares, donating supplies to a local trade school , and plans to donate a large quantity of Chromebooks to a local high school.

SupplyHouse.com is an e-commerce company that focuses on providing excellent customer service in the plumbing, heating, and HVAC industry. SupplyHouse.com has a total of 502 employees across their four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. With its core values and unique company culture, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, and the greater community.

