SupplyHouse.com to Open 177,000 Square Foot Distribution Center in Dallas, Texas

With this new distribution center, SupplyHouse.com will improve delivery times by one to two days in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming.

"The SupplyHouse.com team is excited to announce that the new home for our fourth distribution center will be in Dallas, Texas," expressed Eric Sherman, Operations Captain at SupplyHouse.com. "When our operations begin in Dallas, TX, we'll be able to service 57% of our customers within one day and 97% of our customers within two days. We're excited to get started and looking forward to having a presence for our customers in the local Dallas area," Sherman continued.

As a leader in the plumbing and HVAC industries, SupplyHouse.com is constantly developing new ways to enhance the overall customer experience. Towards the end of 2020, they rolled out a new app offering more convenient and faster shopping for trade professionals. With the combination of the app , fast shipping, and excellent customer service, SupplyHouse.com stands out among the competition.

SupplyHouse.com is an e-commerce company that focuses on providing excellent customer service in the plumbing, heating, and HVAC industry. SupplyHouse.com has a total of 560 employees across its four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and soon Texas. With its core values and unique company culture, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, and the greater community.

